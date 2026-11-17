Megyn Kelly claims recent US tech and NSA outages are coordinated tests for a massive cyber attack, citing AI involvement and dismissing official explanations.

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has publicly expressed deep skepticism regarding the recent wave of technological failures across the United States, suggesting that the disruptions are not random incidents but rather a coordinated rehearsal for a far more devastating cyber attack. Speaking on her SiriusXM program on Tuesday, Kelly argued that the simultaneous outages affecting banking apps, airline systems, and critical government infrastructure point to a calculated effort by malicious actors to test the waters before launching a full-scale offensive.

Skepticism of Official Government Explanations

Kelly explicitly rejected the narratives provided by government officials who maintain that the series of glitches were isolated technical failures or routine maintenance issues. She stated that she does not buy the claim that there is no coordination behind the chaos, asserting that the timing of the events involving banks, airlines, and communication systems is too suspicious to be coincidental. Kelly dismissed the notion that Congressional investigations or Senate hearings would be effective in uncovering the truth or solving the problem, arguing that such traditional political mechanisms are inadequate for addressing the severity and speed of these digital threats.

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The Role of AI and Hacker Coordination

A central theme of Kelly's analysis is the suspected involvement of artificial intelligence in facilitating these intrusions. She echoed theories previously voiced by Senator Markwayne Mullin, who, with support from tech experts, suggested that the issue stems from AI systems becoming increasingly smarter, better, and less controllable. Kelly believes that dark-hat hackers are leveraging AI tools to execute their operations, noting that the level of coordination observed makes it unlikely that a single AI program is responsible for all the disruptions. Instead, she posits that multiple threat actors are using AI assistance to maximize the impact of their campaigns, potentially causing even more damage than what has currently been observed.

NSA Net Outage and Heightened Security Threats

The situation intensified significantly on Tuesday morning when the National Security Agency Net, the agency's highly classified internal communications network, experienced a temporary degradation. The NSA attributed the outage to scheduled routine maintenance, yet staff members were immediately warned of a heightened security threat and instructed to stagger their arrivals at the Fort Meade facility. Despite the agency's insistence that mission-critical capabilities remained operational and that its infrastructure possessed redundant layers to maintain defense operations, sources indicated that various sections of the NSA faced different levels of networking issues. The FBI also issued warnings that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers were actively exploiting Artex AI to breach networks with alarming speed, potentially gaining access within just three hours.

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Panic Triggered by Emergency Alert System Test

Adding to the public anxiety, the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducted a pre-scheduled nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, which blasted notifications across millions of televisions and radios. This automated message sparked widespread panic among an already nervous American populace that was reeling from recent cyber chaos. The timing of the test exacerbated fears that the alerts might be genuine warnings of an ongoing attack, rather than a routine drill. This confusion occurred while President Trump, who was on an official visit to Asia and had recently arrived in the Philippines, dismissed concerns about the string of tech, aviation, and banking outages plaguing the US, offering little reassurance to citizens worried about national security.

Widespread Corporate and Financial Disruptions

Beyond government agencies, the private sector faced significant hurdles as major corporations reported widespread system failures. Customers at several major US banks struggled to access online services, while iPhone users were locked out of accounts due to problems at Apple. Additional disruptions affected Google, Apple Pay, and the Marriott hotel chain, creating a turbulent few days for critical systems that many Americans rely on daily. These incidents followed a massive cyberattack on Monday targeting 178 of the world's largest companies, further illustrating the scale of the vulnerability facing both public and private sectors. As the NSA and other agencies continue to deny evidence of a coordinated cyberattack, the disconnect between official statements and the lived experiences of citizens remains a focal point of public debate and concern.