Mejuri's Stacking Event: Save Up to 25% on Celebrity-Loved Jewelry

Mejuri is offering up to 25% off all styles during its Stacking Event, with discounts available when you spend $150 or more. Shop celebrity-favorite pieces worn by Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The current trend in jewelry favors high-quality, minimalist pieces, and Mejuri has emerged as a leading destination for both in-store and online purchases. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Meghan Markle are frequently seen sporting Mejuri designs, contributing to the brand's popularity.

Mejuri is celebrated for its clean aesthetic, focusing on everyday wearability and utilizing premium materials, notably 14K gold. Currently, Mejuri is hosting its Epic Stacking Event, offering discounts of up to 25% on all styles when a minimum purchase of $150 is met. This event provides a significant opportunity to build a versatile jewelry collection designed for layering and mixing, and it's a rare chance to acquire these coveted pieces at a reduced price.

The sale is time-sensitive, concluding on April 26th, so shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of the offer promptly. Several editor-approved pieces are highlighted within the sale. The Round Lab Grown Sapphire Hoops, crafted in gold vermeil, feature a dangling lab-grown sapphire that adds a subtle sparkle to any look, originally priced at $148 and now available for $110 with the minimum spend.

The Stevie Ring, a chunky chain-link ring with a polished finish, offers a touch of edge to everyday stacks, reduced from $138 to $103. The Organic Dôme Liquid Letter Pendant Necklace, a modern initial necklace with a white sapphire accent, is an elevated everyday piece, now priced at $148 instead of $198. These selections exemplify Mejuri's commitment to timeless style and versatile designs.

The emphasis on stacking and layering is a key aspect of contemporary jewelry aesthetics, allowing individuals to express their personal style through curated combinations of accessories. Mejuri's designs cater to this trend, offering earrings, rings, and bundled sets to facilitate creative expression. Beyond the editor's picks, the article showcases celebrity-favored items. Selena Gomez is known for her love of the Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace, a sleek and polished piece crafted in gold vermeil, currently available for $223 (originally $298).

Meghan Markle's signature simple look often includes the Dôme Huggies, sculptural huggie hoops with a rounded finish, now priced at $96 (originally $128). Olivia Rodrigo frequently wears the Easy Medium Hoops, timeless 14k gold hoops designed for everyday comfort and versatility, reduced from $398 to $298. These examples demonstrate how Mejuri's pieces seamlessly integrate into the styles of prominent figures, further solidifying the brand's position as a go-to destination for high-quality, minimalist jewelry.

The brand’s appeal lies in its ability to offer both accessible everyday pieces and sophisticated designs that can elevate any ensemble, making it a favorite among both celebrities and fashion editors alike. The current stacking event makes it an ideal time to explore the collection and create a personalized jewelry wardrobe





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