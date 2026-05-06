Mel B Opens Up About Her Scary Menopause Journey and Finding Balance in Life and Love

Spice Girl Mel B discusses her struggle with menopause symptoms, her relationship with husband Rory McPhee, and her partnership with Revive Collagen to promote women's health awareness.

Mel B , the iconic member of the Spice Girls, recently shared the harrowing details of her transition into menopause. At 50 years old, she describes the experience as frightening, characterized by intense hot flashes and sudden bouts of anxiety that left her feeling disconnected from her own body.

During a high-profile appearance at the Ce La Vie rooftop bar in London's Paddington, where she served as the global face of Revive Collagen, the singer admitted that she had reached a breaking point. She recalled moments in professional meetings where she would frantically ask colleagues if they felt the heat, unsure if she was experiencing a medical crisis or a natural life stage.

Moving from the sunny climate of Los Angeles to the colder surroundings of Leeds only heightened her confusion, as she struggled to understand why her body was reacting so violently to temperature changes. This period of uncertainty led her to the brink of seeking urgent medical advice from her general practitioner to uncover the root cause of her distress. Beyond the physical symptoms, the menopause journey created unique challenges in her personal life, particularly in her marriage to Rory McPhee.

Having married her third husband on July 5, 2025, at the historic St. Paul’s Cathedral, Mel B found that their differing biological needs were causing friction in the bedroom. While Mel suffered from severe night sweats and required a freezing environment to sleep, Rory typically felt cold and preferred a warm atmosphere. To resolve this conflict, the couple invested in an Eight Sleep Pod mattress, a high-tech solution costing approximately 3,000 pounds.

This innovative bedding allows for independent temperature control on each side, ensuring that Mel can keep her side icy cold while Rory remains cozy. She praised the technology for its ability to wake the user gently and manage temperature fluctuations, describing the system as genius and essential for maintaining harmony in their relationship. The physical symptoms were accompanied by a significant emotional burden.

Mel B candidly discussed how the anxiety associated with the mel-opause, as she jokingly calls it, triggered reflections on her past traumas. Specifically, she questioned whether her heightened state of nervousness and self-doubt was a residual effect of her ten-year abusive marriage to her second husband, Stephen Belafonte. She acknowledged that the effects of abuse are often ongoing and that the hormonal shifts of menopause can amplify old wounds.

This realization prompted her to consider whether additional therapy was necessary to navigate this complex intersection of biological change and emotional healing. By speaking openly about the link between mental health and menopause, she aims to highlight that the struggle is not merely physical but deeply psychological for many women.

In addition to her personal revelations, Mel B detailed her role as a brand ambassador for Revive Collagen. She explained that the partnership came into her life at the perfect moment, just as she was preparing to discuss hormone replacement therapy (HRT) with her doctor. After researching the science behind the supplements, she found that they provided the support she needed, ultimately making her feel that HRT was unnecessary at this stage.

She emphasized that such supplements can work in tandem with medical treatments, allowing the body to flush out what it does not need. Mel B concluded her reflections with a powerful message to women globally, noting that billions of women experience menopause every year, starting as early as age 35.

She urged women to remember that these changes are not their fault and that breaking the silence surrounding the topic is the first step toward overcoming the misinformation and fear that often accompany this stage of life





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