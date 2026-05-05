Mel C's New Album 'Sweat' Features Misprinted Name on Vinyl

A fan discovered a printing error on the vinyl release of Mel C's new album 'Sweat', with her name misspelled as 'Melannine C' on the spine. The error has sparked discussion among fans and a playful reaction from the artist.

A devoted fan of Mel C , whose full name is Melanie Chisholm , experienced a surprising discovery upon receiving her new album, Sweat . While the album cover correctly displays the artist's name, the spine of the vinyl release features a noticeable error, spelling it as 'Melannine C' alongside the album title.

Brad Bellman, a fan based in Melbourne, Australia, shared his finding on TikTok on Monday, playfully suggesting that someone would face consequences for the mistake. The extent of this manufacturing error remains unknown, but Bellman indicated that another fan alerted him to the issue, and his multiple delivered copies all exhibited the same misprint. This error has sparked conversation among fans, with some speculating about the potential future value of the misprinted vinyl.

Bellman detailed his experience in a TikTok video, explaining how a friend inquired about the 'Melannine version' of the album, prompting him to inspect the spine. The video showcases a close-up of the error, generating a flurry of comments. One commenter humorously predicted the misprint would become a valuable collector's item, while another jokingly questioned if it was an intentional nod to Mel C's ninth studio album.

However, a fan clarified that the misprint was indeed an error, confirmed by Mel C herself during a recent live stream. She is reportedly considering embracing the mistake, even offering to sign records with 'To Melanine' at the request of fans. Numerous other users confirmed encountering the same misprint on their own vinyl copies of Sweat.

The album, released on May 1st, marks Mel C's first solo project since her 2020 release, Melanie C. Beyond the album release, the Spice Girls, the iconic group that launched Mel C to fame, are reportedly exploring alternative ways to commemorate their 30th anniversary. Plans for a highly anticipated reunion tour were reportedly abandoned due to disagreements among the band members – Mel B, Geri Horner, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham.

However, discussions have shifted towards a potential hologram show, inspired by the successful ABBA Voyage experience, which transformed the Swedish group into digital avatars. Victoria Beckham expressed enthusiasm for the idea during a recent interview on SiriusXM radio, stating that the concept is appealing and was discussed during a recent dinner with the group.

The Spice Girls achieved global stardom in 1996 with their debut single, Wannabe, topping charts in 37 countries and achieving nine number-one hits in the UK, alongside two number-one albums. Following Geri Halliwell's departure, she embarked on a successful solo career, achieving four number-one singles in the UK





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mel C Spice Girls Sweat Vinyl Misprint Album Music Melanie Chisholm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spice Girls Reunion in Leeds Sparks Comeback HopesMel B joined Mel C on stage in Leeds during a promotional performance for Mel C’s new album, marking their first performance together since 2019 and fueling speculation about a potential Spice Girls reunion.

Read more »

Spice Girls Reunion: Mel C and Mel B Surprise Fans with Nostalgic PerformanceMel C and Mel B delighted fans with an unexpected Spice Girls reunion during Mel C's album launch show in Leeds, performing their hit 'Spice Up Your Life' and sparking hopes for a future tour.

Read more »

Spice Girls fans baffled by Melanie C and Mel B's 'ageless' appearance in surprise reunionSpice Girls icons Melanie C and Mel B surprised fans in Leeds with an impromptu stage reunion - and made them think it was back to the 90s.

Read more »

Campervans and motorhomes face new £10 overnight charge as new rules rolled outCouncil's two-year trial scheme is now in operation with a £10 cost of staying overnight and a maximum stay of one night

Read more »

The Rolling Stones Announce New Album 'Foreign Tongues' After Fan PuzzleThe Rolling Stones have revealed their 25th studio album, 'Foreign Tongues,' following a social media puzzle and months of cryptic teasers. The album is set for release on July 10th and follows their Grammy-winning 'Hackney Diamonds'.

Read more »

6 new Coronation Street spoilers with death fallout, retribution and new arrivalsThe boss of Coronation Street has given fans a taste of what's ahead in the ITV soap this spring and summer

Read more »