Mel C Stuns in Gladiator-Inspired Leotard for New Album 'Sweat' and Reveals 'Expensive Risk' in Music Video Production

Spice Girl Mel C showcases her fit physique in a dramatic photoshoot for her upcoming album 'Sweat', revealing a daring gamble taken during the music video shoot and discussing her balanced approach to work, life, and relationships.

Melanie Chisholm, widely known as Mel C or Sporty Spice, is generating significant buzz with the upcoming release of her new album, Sweat, slated for May 1st. Behind-the-scenes glimpses shared on Instagram reveal the iconic singer in peak physical form, showcasing her athletic prowess and enduring charisma.

In one striking image, Mel C dons a plunging red and navy leotard, her physique reminiscent of a gladiator, exuding power and confidence. She complements the bold attire with towering red ankle boots, striking a powerful pose on a small podium. Her signature long hair is styled loosely, and she accessorizes with large silver hoop earrings, accentuating her toned arms and legs. The singer also offered an intriguing anecdote about the album's creation, revealing a 'big and expensive risk' taken during the music video shoot for Sweat. She confessed that the video was filmed before obtaining clearance for a crucial sample, a gamble that ultimately paid off.

Another snapshot captures Mel C in a different, yet equally captivating, outfit: a khaki crop top paired with black cycling shorts. This ensemble highlights her sculpted abs as she poses dynamically on a spin bike, still sporting a pair of formidable stilettos, demonstrating her commitment to fitness even in a styled setting. To celebrate the imminent launch of Sweat, the singer indulged in a celebratory cake, impressively adorned with her own likeness surrounded by miniature dumbbells, a playful nod to her Sporty Spice persona. She enthusiastically announced the album's impending arrival, captioning the post with a motivating call to action: Prepare to SWEAT! Two weeks to go!

This latest project follows Mel C's successful completion of her first Hyrox competition, an event she shared with her followers. A video clip showcased her impressive performance, clad in a black sports bra and shorts, highlighting her lean and strong physique. She expressed deep gratitude to her sister, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), for encouraging her to participate, humorously acknowledging Emma as the 'REAL Sporty Spice'. Mel C also extended good wishes to other participants in the London Hyrox race, expressing her regret at missing the event and playfully engaging her fans with a 'Sporty Challenge' question.

Beyond her musical and fitness endeavors, Mel C has also opened up about her personal life, particularly her relationship with Australian model Chris Dingwall. She revealed in a recent interview with Stellar magazine that their shared nomadic lifestyle, facilitated by Chris's career as a screenwriter allowing him to work remotely, has been instrumental in nurturing their bond. Mel C embraces this integration of work and life, stating it's a significant shift that began after meeting Chris. This arrangement ensures they spend ample quality time together, enjoying life side-by-side. The couple made their relationship public in 2024 after connecting on the celebrity dating app Raya, and Mel C expressed her deep joy in sharing her life with him.

Addressing speculation about a potential Spice Girls reunion tour, Mel C confirmed that she remains in regular contact with her former bandmates. She voiced her strong desire for a reunion, emphasizing the band's careful consideration of their legacy. While acknowledging the magic of their 2019 stadium shows, she lamented Victoria Beckham's absence and expressed hope that Posh Spice will eventually experience such a performance. Mel C remains optimistic about future Spice Girls projects, believing something beautiful will emerge to celebrate their enduring impact. Mel C is scheduled to perform across Australia in November to promote Sweat.

In January, she hinted at a potential future with Chris, reflecting on her past struggles with depression and loneliness. Mel C is a mother to daughter Scarlett from her previous 20-year relationship with Thomas Starr, which ended in 2021. She was also previously in a relationship with her former manager Joe Marshall for seven years, which concluded in 2015. Her reflections on her future with Chris included discussions about the possibility of marriage





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