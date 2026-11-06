Mel Gibson Braveheart Claymore With Hidden Blood Slit Heads to London Auction

Mel Gibson's Braveheart claymore, built with a hidden blade slit for fake blood, is expected to fetch up to £180,000 at a London memorabilia auction.

The claymore that Mel Gibson wielded in Braveheart was built to drip blood during battle scenes, and it is now expected to fetch up to £180,000 at an auction of movie memorabilia. The two-handed sword, along with the costume Gibson wore in the 1995 William Wallace epic, is being offered at the Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in London, which will run from December 4-6. The auctioneer Propstore is handling the sale of both lots.

The special effect built into the sword has only now been revealed. Propstore's description states that the prop was designed to release fake blood during action sequences, which made the weapon far more than a standard stage piece for the film's combat scenes.

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How the Braveheart Claymore Released Fake Blood

The Braveheart claymore contains a hidden slit in its steel blade that was filled with fake blood for action sequences. The slit sits on just one side of the blade, which ensured that the fake blood would flow only from that side.

According to the description provided by Propstore, the sword was meant to make it look as though Wallace's strikes were cutting into his opponents. As Wallace slashed the blade across his foes in battle, blood would spurt from the sword and create the impression that he had wounded them.

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The description also notes that the metal and leather components show wear consistent with on-set use, handling, and age. That physical evidence is part of what makes the prop attractive to collectors who want an object connected directly to the production.

Guide Prices for the Sword and Costume

The sword has a guide price of £40,000 to £80,000, while the costume is estimated to fetch between £50,000 and £100,000. Taken together, the two lots are expected to fetch up to £180,000 at the London sale.

The costume includes armour and a red, black and green tartan woollen shirt, the kind of wardrobe piece that Gibson wore during the 1995 production. Its estimate range is wider than the sword's, reflecting the different components that make up the outfit.

Both lots are estimates rather than final sale prices. The auction results will depend on the bids placed during the Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which runs from December 4-6.

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Propstore Stephen Lane on Collector Interest

Propstore auctioneer Stephen Lane said the company was looking forward to placing the relics with new owners. He said that collectors who value their place in film history would be the right homes for these items.

The comments show how Propstore is positioning the sale: not simply as a transaction for a prop, but as a transfer of objects tied to a major 1995 film. Lane's remarks focus on the historical significance that buyers may attach to the claymore and costume.

Braveheart Legacy and Winter Auction Dates

Braveheart won five Oscars, including Best Picture, which gives the film's surviving production pieces a lasting profile among memorabilia buyers. The William Wallace epic remains the link that connects the sword and costume to the auction.

The Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in London is scheduled to run from December 4-6. Interested bidders can follow the sale through Propstore, which is conducting the auction of the claymore and the costume during those dates.