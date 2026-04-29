Mel Gibson Devastated by the Loss of Close Friend and Co-Star Nadia Fares After Tragic Swimming Pool Accident

Mel Gibson is grieving the sudden death of actress Nadia Fares, his co-star from *On The Line*, who died following a swimming pool accident in Paris. The two shared a deep bond, and Gibson has been left heartbroken by her loss.

Mel Gibson has been left devastated by the sudden loss of his close friend and co-star, actress Nadia Fares , who tragically passed away on April 17 following a swimming pool accident in Paris.

The 70-year-old Oscar-winning actor, known for his roles in films like *Braveheart* and *The Passion of the Christ*, had worked with Fares on the 2022 thriller *On The Line*, where their on-screen chemistry reportedly extended into a deep personal bond. Sources close to Gibson reveal that he was deeply enamored with Fares, describing their relationship as more than just professional admiration.

The two had remained in touch, with Fares even visiting Gibson on the set of *The Resurrection of the Christ*, the sequel to his 2004 blockbuster. Gibson, who confirmed his split from partner Rosalind Ross in December 2025, has been left heartbroken by Fares' untimely death, calling her a 'force of nature' and praising her rare talent and kindness.

The actress, aged 57, was found unconscious in the pool of a luxury gym in Paris on April 11 and was rushed to Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced coma. Despite efforts to revive her, she suffered cardiac arrest six days later and passed away. Fares had previously undergone surgeries for a brain aneurysm and heart conditions, which may have contributed to the tragedy.

Her daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, released a heartfelt statement mourning their mother, calling her a 'great artist and mother.

' The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues alike expressing their grief over the loss of such a talented and beloved figure. Gibson, who has faced his own share of personal struggles, is said to be struggling to come to terms with the loss, as Fares' death has left a void in his life that he had not anticipated.

The pair's close friendship, captured in photos from their time filming in Paris and at events like the French Open, underscores the depth of their connection. As tributes pour in for Fares, Gibson remains in mourning, reflecting on the impact she had on his life both professionally and personally





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