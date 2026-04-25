Mel Schilling's Family Shares Details of Private Funeral and Future Plans

Gareth Brisbane, widower of Mel Schilling, provides insight into the intimate funeral service and the family's plans to start a new life in Bali following her tragic passing after a battle with cancer. The service included a touching speech by their daughter, Maddie.

Gareth Brisbane , the widower of beloved Australian psychologist and dating expert Mel Schilling , has shared poignant details about the family's private funeral following her heartbreaking death at the age of 54 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mel, known for her work on Married at First Sight, is survived by Gareth and their ten-year-old daughter, Maddie. The intimate ceremony was held on April 9th and live-streamed to family in Australia, allowing loved ones to participate from afar. A particularly touching moment was Maddie’s heartfelt speech, delivered with remarkable poise and echoing her mother’s spirit, which Gareth described as a source of immense pride.

Following the funeral, the family honored Mel’s final wish by scattering her ashes at the lighthouse in Gareth’s hometown of Whitehead, Northern Ireland. Gareth spoke of the special connection Mel felt to this picturesque coastal town, noting its welcoming atmosphere and the sense of peace it offered. He described it as a place where they shared many cherished memories during their fifteen years together, and a location they will continue to visit for reflection and remembrance.

The family is now preparing for a new chapter, relocating to Bali, a place they all deeply loved and where they have a supportive network of friends. A blessing ceremony was held for Mel at their new villa in Bali last weekend, providing further comfort and solace. Gareth shared a beautiful photograph of Mel, chosen as her funeral portrait, capturing her glamour, warmth, and vulnerability – qualities that defined her essence.

Mel’s cancer journey began with a diagnosis of colon cancer in 2023, and while she initially received positive news after a tumor was removed, the disease tragically metastasized to her lungs in February 2024 and subsequently to her brain. Gareth’s moving tribute following her death highlighted Mel’s unwavering strength, grace, and compassion throughout her treatment. He emphasized her dedication to her family and her work, even while undergoing chemotherapy.

He described her as not only a television personality but, more importantly, an incredible mother, role model, and soulmate. The outpouring of support from around the world has been a source of strength for Gareth and Maddie as they navigate this difficult time and begin to rebuild their lives in Bali, carrying Mel’s love and memory with them





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