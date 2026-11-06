Melania Trump Amazon Prime Video Documentary Sequel Release Date November 20

First Lady Melania Trump releases two new documentary episodes on Amazon Prime Video on November 20. The follow-up to her January film explores her life as First Lady.

First Lady Melania Trump and Amazon Prime Video have announced the release of two additional episodes of her documentary series on November 20. The new content serves as a follow-up to the original film MELANIA, which was initially released in January of this year. A new trailer featuring never-before-seen footage directed by Brett Ratner was unveiled on Friday to promote the upcoming broadcast.

Documentary Episodes Focus on Personal Priorities

The First Lady, who is fifty-six years old, will share intimate details about her life in the White House during the new episodes. In the trailer, she identifies herself as a mother, a wife, and the First Lady, while emphasizing that her son, Barron Trump, who is twenty years old, remains her absolute priority. One scene shows the First Lady alongside her son, accompanied by a voiceover stating that he will always be her main focus and that everyone wants to be close to power, which can sometimes be very dangerous.

Also read Donald Trump's bedtime habit that forces wife Melania to sleep in a separate room

The first episode, titled 'Family & Trust', focuses on Melania as she navigates the pressures of becoming First Lady amid various tests of trust within the White House. The second episode, 'Pride & Honor', centers on her public call to action to serve the American people in her official capacity. Brett Ratner, who directed the theatrical release of the original documentary, also helmed these two forthcoming episodes, positioning them as an extension of the initial film with bonus footage.

Financial Costs and Critical Reception Contrast

The production of the original MELANIA film incurred significant financial investment, with estimated costs reaching $40 million for production and $35 million for marketing. Despite this massive investment, the original film grossed only $16.5 million worldwide. The project resulted in a substantial loss, with estimates suggesting the total expenses of production and marketing amounted to around $75 million, far exceeding the box office returns.

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Despite the financial losses, the First Lady reportedly earned at least $10.7 million from the project, according to the president's latest federal financial disclosure. The high cost of the documentary has drawn scrutiny, with critics claiming that Amazon entered the deal to curry favor with the president and his family, aiming to better position founder Jeff Bezos in the eyes of the Trump administration.

Media Relations and Public Opinion Divide

Online reception of the documentary has been overwhelmingly negative, contrasting sharply with the support from the First Lady and many Republicans. The film holds a dismal rating of 1.6 out of 10 on Prime Video and a 9 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In the trailer, Melania addresses the critical media coverage with a defiant tone similar to that of her husband, stating that the media wants gossip and that for her, such reports are merely noise.

While the original documentary garnered some praise from Republican figures, it failed to resonate with general audiences and critics alike. The upcoming episodes aim to provide a deeper, personal perspective on the First Lady's experiences, utilizing the exclusive footage captured by Brett Ratner. The November 20 release date marks the next chapter in this highly publicized and financially contentious media project.