Melania Trump Channels Jackie Kennedy Onassis' Style During State Dinner

The First Lady's recent fashion choices, particularly during a state dinner with King Charles and Queen Camilla, have drawn strong comparisons to the iconic style of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, a trend that has been observed throughout her time as First Lady.

The First Lady recently hosted King Charles and Queen Camilla for a state dinner , an event that sparked renewed comparisons to the iconic style of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

These parallels aren't new; as far back as 2019, President Donald Trump himself noted his wife's resemblance to Jackie O, affectionately dubbing her 'Melania T'. Melania Trump, 56, appears to have consciously drawn inspiration from the late First Lady, whose fashion sense remains a benchmark of elegance and sophistication. Jackie Kennedy was a defining style icon of her time, and her looks continue to influence designers and celebrities today.

The most recent instance of this stylistic echo occurred during the state banquet, where Melania wore a pink Christian Dior ensemble strikingly similar to outfits favored by Jackie Kennedy. This isn't an isolated case. From the powder-blue Ralph Lauren dress and matching gloves worn at Trump's 2017 inauguration – a clear nod to Jackie’s 1961 inauguration attire – to more casual looks, the similarities are undeniable.

Melania has replicated Jackie’s style in settings ranging from airport arrivals, mirroring a 1973 West Palm Beach look, to casual outings in Arizona, echoing a monochrome outfit worn in Greece before Jackie’s wedding to Aristotle Onassis. She has also adopted Jackie’s penchant for bold colors, like a red skirt suit reminiscent of one Jackie wore during discussions about the Kennedy Center, and even accessorized with a large gold belt mirroring a look from a 1967 opera visit.

A shared love for Chanel suits further solidifies the connection, with Melania choosing a Chanel Haute Couture dress for a state dinner and a pink coat echoing Jackie’s infamous suit from the day of JFK’s assassination. Interestingly, Melania’s admiration for Jackie Kennedy dates back decades.

In a 1999 interview with The New York Times, while Donald Trump was first considering a presidential run, she expressed her intention to be a 'very traditional' First Lady, citing Betty Ford and Jackie Kennedy as her inspirations. The consistent references to Jackie O’s style aren’t merely coincidental; they represent a deliberate embrace of a timeless aesthetic. From wide-brimmed hats to sunny yellow gowns, the echoes of Jackie Kennedy’s influence are woven throughout Melania Trump’s wardrobe.

The comparisons highlight not only Melania’s fashion choices but also her understanding of the power of image and the enduring legacy of a true style icon. The subtle nods and deliberate recreations demonstrate a respect for the past and a conscious effort to embody a certain level of grace and sophistication associated with Jackie Kennedy Onassis





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Melania Trump Jackie Kennedy Fashion State Dinner Style

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump's whispered warning to King Charles shared by lip readerKing Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed by President Trump and First Lady Melania on the first day of their US state visit

Read more »

Kimmel Responds to Criticism After Joke Sparks Assassination Attempt ConcernsComedian Jimmy Kimmel defends a joke made about the First Lady during a White House Correspondents’ Dinner preview, following claims it incited a potential assassination attempt on the President. The First Lady and President criticized the joke, while Kimmel argues it was satire and points to inflammatory remarks made by the White House Press Secretary.

Read more »

King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed to White House by Donald Trump and First Lady MelaniaKing Charles and Queen Camilla began their four-day state visit to the United States by being welcomed to the White House by President Trump and First Lady Melania, where they visited a new beehive

Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel rejects White House criticism over Melania widow jokeThe first lady hit out at the comedian's joke as hateful and violent'

Read more »

President Donald Trump Hosts State Dinner for King Charles and Queen CamillaPresident Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House for a state dinner, marking the first of the President's second term. The dinner was held in the East Room, which was decorated with an English garden theme, featuring trees, blossoming garden boxes, and lilac. The First Lady wore a pale delphinium pink silk strapless gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture, while Queen Camilla wore a deep pink gown by Fiona Clare with a historic necklace made from amethysts and diamonds. Guests included New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and departing Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Read more »

Melania Trump Channels Jackie Kennedy at State Dinner Amidst Heightened Security Following Assassination AttemptFirst Lady Melania Trump captivated attendees at a state dinner honoring King Charles and Queen Camilla with a stunning pink Dior gown, drawing comparisons to Jackie Kennedy. The event took place amidst increased security following a recent assassination attempt on President Trump, which King Charles addressed in a speech to Congress. The visit also highlighted Melania Trump's 'Fostering the Future Together' initiative.

Read more »