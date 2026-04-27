Melania Trump Condemns Jimmy Kimmel's 'Hateful' Rhetoric Amidst White House Shooting

First Lady Melania Trump publicly criticized Jimmy Kimmel for a controversial joke made days before a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, accusing him of spreading hate and contributing to political division. The incident has sparked debate about the impact of political rhetoric and security concerns.

First Lady Melania Trump has publicly condemned comedian Jimmy Kimmel following what she describes as his hateful and violent rhetoric, specifically referencing a recent monologue where he made a controversial remark about her potentially being an 'expectant widow.

' Mrs. Trump took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her outrage, stating that Kimmel’s words are not comedic but rather corrosive and contribute to the deepening political sickness within the United States. She accused Kimmel of cowardice, suggesting he relies on the protection of ABC, his network, to shield him from accountability. She directly called on ABC to take a stand against what she deems atrocious behavior and to cease enabling Kimmel’s actions.

The First Lady’s statement comes after Kimmel’s parody of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he made the aforementioned comment about her, just days before a security incident occurred at the actual dinner. The controversy surrounding Kimmel’s joke intensified following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump was in attendance for the first time during his presidency when gunfire erupted, causing widespread panic and prompting a swift response from Secret Service agents. The incident occurred at the Washington Hilton, a location with a somber historical connection as it was also the site of the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

Attendees, including journalists, celebrities, and cabinet members, were forced to take cover as law enforcement apprehended the shooter, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen. A Secret Service agent was injured during the altercation but is expected to make a full recovery. The shooting has prompted heightened security measures in Washington D.C. and a rescheduling of the dinner within the next 30 days, with promises of a larger and more secure event.

President Trump addressed the nation shortly after the incident, characterizing the attack as a consequence of his impactful leadership. He asserted that the shooter appeared to be a lone wolf but vowed to prevent anyone from disrupting American society. The President highlighted the effectiveness of the Secret Service agent’s protective vest, which he stated saved the agent’s life. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the role of political rhetoric and the potential for violence.

Numerous individuals online have criticized Kimmel’s joke as insensitive and harmful, with some calling for ABC to take disciplinary action. Commentators have pointed to a pattern of divisive language in the media and argued that Kimmel’s remark contributed to a climate of hostility. The shooting has also reignited discussions about security protocols at high-profile events and the challenges of protecting political figures in an increasingly polarized environment.

The White House has confirmed the dinner will be rescheduled, aiming for an event that demonstrates resilience and unity





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