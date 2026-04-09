Former First Lady Melania Trump delivered a surprise address at the White House, vehemently denying any connection to Jeffrey Epstein and calling for a Congressional hearing for the victims. The statement comes amidst continued scrutiny and rumors, and follows the release of emails potentially linking her to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a surprising and unexpected address from the White House , former First Lady Melania Trump directly addressed long-standing rumors and accusations linking her to the disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein . The address, delivered on Thursday afternoon, served as a strong rebuttal to claims that she was connected to Epstein, asserting her innocence and attempting to distance herself from the scandal that continues to generate headlines years after his death.

The speech came as a surprise, given the absence of any recent developments or revelations directly implicating her in the ongoing Epstein saga. Throughout the speech, Melania appeared visibly emotional and nervous, her voice trembling at times as she read from prepared notes. She did not take any questions from the press after her statement and quickly departed from the podium. This unusual approach fueled further speculation about the gravity of the situation and the motivations behind her public defense.\During her address, Melania Trump emphatically denied any personal involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, stating, 'I am not Epstein's victim.' She clarified that Epstein did not introduce her to her husband, Donald Trump, asserting that their initial meeting occurred at a party in New York City in 1998. This contradicts some accounts that have surfaced over the years, further fueling the controversy. She stated that she met Donald Trump at a party in New York City in 1998, dismissing claims that Epstein played a role in their introduction. She added, 'I've never been friends with Epstein,' thereby rejecting the notion of a close relationship. She also stated that she never associated with Epstein's criminal associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Addressing reports, images, and statements on social media, Melania labeled them as 'completely false', and called upon individuals to critically evaluate the information they encounter. Melania explained that she first met Epstein in 2000, and was unaware of anything inappropriate. She also used the address to condemn what she described as 'false smears' by individuals seeking to damage her reputation for financial or political gain, stating that her legal team has successfully fought such claims and will continue to protect her reputation. She mentioned that social media rumors linking her to Epstein are false. \In a noteworthy move, Melania called on Congress to provide a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors of Epstein's abuse. This call for transparency and justice marked a significant shift in her public stance and garnered attention. She emphasized that Epstein did not act alone, and that prominent male executives had resigned as the scandal became increasingly politicized. Although this does not imply any guilt, she said, 'we still must work openly and transparently to uncover the truth.' She also addressed an email she had sent to Maxwell that was published in January, saying her response was polite and didn't indicate a close relationship. Melania also touched upon an email that surfaced in Epstein's files, allegedly signed 'Love, Melania.' This email, addressed to Ghislaine Maxwell, included references to an article about Epstein in New York Magazine, as well as inquiries about Maxwell's travels. It concluded with an affectionate sign-off, further fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship. The release of this email and other related documents only serve to highlight the ongoing interest and significance that Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the need to search for the truth





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