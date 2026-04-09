First Lady Melania Trump has publicly addressed and refuted allegations linking her to Jeffrey Epstein, calling for an end to the spread of misinformation. She emphasized that she never had a relationship with Epstein and urged the public to be cautious about believing false images and stories circulating online. She has also called on Congress to hold a public hearing for the survivors of Epstein's crimes to testify and have their stories officially recorded.

During a press conference, First Lady Melania Trump addressed recent allegations and insinuations linking her to Jeffrey Epstein , demanding an immediate end to the spread of misinformation. She unequivocally stated that these claims, characterized by their lack of ethical standards, humility, and respect, are entirely false and must cease immediately. Melania Trump emphasized that she had never maintained a friendship with Epstein.

She clarified that she and her husband, Donald Trump, occasionally attended the same social gatherings as Epstein, a common occurrence within the social circles of New York City and Palm Beach. She further asserted that she never had any kind of relationship with Epstein or his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Her interactions with Maxwell, according to Melania, were limited to casual correspondence, described as polite replies to emails that amounted to nothing more than trivial notes. She unequivocally stated that she is not a victim of Epstein, that he did not introduce her to her husband, and that she met Donald Trump by chance at a party in New York City in 1998, as documented in her book, Melania. The first time she encountered Epstein was in the year 2000 at an event she attended with Donald Trump. At that time, she asserted, she had never met Epstein and was completely unaware of his criminal activities. She denounced the circulation of fake images and fabricated statements connecting her with Epstein on social media, urging the public to be cautious of what they believe. She emphasized that these images and stories are completely false and clarified that she is not a witness, nor has she been implicated in any of Epstein's crimes. \Melania Trump also called on Congress to organize a public hearing centered on the survivors of Epstein's crimes, offering them the opportunity to testify before lawmakers and have their stories formally entered into the congressional record. She stated that every woman should have the chance to publicly share her story if she wishes, believing that only through such public testimony will the truth truly emerge. This unexpected message from the First Lady arrived as the Trump administration had seemingly begun to move beyond the Epstein controversy, which had dominated national politics for months. The case had started to be overshadowed by other significant issues, such as the war in Iran. However, the First Lady's comments threaten to bring the Epstein matter back into the political limelight, potentially reigniting discussions and investigations that had begun to fade. Her intervention suggests a proactive stance to distance herself further from any association with Epstein and to support survivors in finding justice. It is important to note that the timing of her comments has created potential shifts in public discourse. \The First Lady's emphatic statements and call for a Congressional hearing highlight her determination to protect her reputation and support the victims of Epstein's crimes. Her insistence on the need for survivors to share their stories in a public forum is a strong gesture of solidarity and could encourage further examination of the Epstein case. The release of this statement highlights that the Epstein case continues to be a very sensitive topic for the Trump family, and the First Lady is intent on doing everything possible to clear her name, especially with the release of so much information as a result of the ongoing court proceedings related to the case. This includes distancing herself from any potential connection to Epstein or his associates. The potential impact of her statements reaches far and wide. It is evident that the First Lady is taking a decisive stand. The implications of her comments are broad and may influence the trajectory of the ongoing legal and political discussions related to Epstein, and his associates. Whether this will lead to more information being released and a higher public awareness is yet to be determined





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