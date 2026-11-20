Melania Trump premieres new two-part documentary series on Amazon Prime Video, drawing criticism over costs and ratings as Donald Trump returns from China.

Melania Trump appeared in an elegant black ensemble at the New York premiere of her new two-episode documentary series, marking a high-profile media launch coinciding with the return of President Donald Trump from his diplomatic mission to China. The First Lady wore a lacy dress paired with an oversized blazer for the event, which served as the exclusive introduction to content that will debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 20. This new series acts as a direct follow-up to the theatrical documentary film titled 'MELANIA,' which was originally released earlier in the year to significant financial and critical attention.

Series Content and Production Details

The two-part series is titled 'Melanie, The Series' and draws heavily on never-before-seen footage captured by director Brett Ratner, who also helmed the original theatrical release. The episodes are distributed under distinct thematic titles to explore different facets of her time in the White House. The first episode, labeled 'Family & Trust,' focuses on Melania as she prepares to assume the role of First Lady while navigating complex interpersonal dynamics and tests of loyalty within the administration. It highlights her assertion that her son, Barron, who is now 20 years old, remains her primary focus, with voiceover lines emphasizing that he will always be her priority.

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The second episode, titled 'Pride & Honor,' shifts the narrative toward her call to action for serving the American people in her official capacity. In the trailer, Melania delivers a defiant tone regarding public perception, stating that while the media desires gossip, she considers it merely noise. She also reflects on the dangers of proximity to political power, noting that many individuals seek closeness to authority, which she describes as potentially hazardous. This content serves to extend the narrative arc established in the original film, offering viewers additional context and unseen moments from her tenure.

Financial Outcomes and Market Performance

Despite the glamorous premiere and high-profile promotion, the project has faced substantial criticism from online audiences and industry observers. The original film holds a dismal approval rating of 9 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and scores a low 1.6 out of 10 on Prime Video, indicating strong viewer dissatisfaction with the content. Financially, the project presents a complex picture; while the documentary grossed a total of $16.5 million worldwide following its January release, estimates suggest that production and marketing costs reached approximately $75 million, resulting in a significant financial loss for the studio.

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According to the President's latest federal financial disclosure, Melania Trump earned at least $10.7 million from her involvement in the project. This substantial compensation has fueled speculation regarding the business motivations behind the deal, particularly given the relationship between the Trump family and Amazon. Critics have argued that the streaming giant entered into the agreement to curry favor with the President and his family, potentially aiming to position founder Jeff Bezos in better graces with the incoming administration.

Reception Among Political Allies and Critics

The reception of the documentary series has been sharply divided along political lines. Trump and many Republicans have heralded the documentary as a positive addition to their political narrative, celebrating the exposure and the successful launch of the new episodes. This support stands in stark contrast to the negative reception from general audiences and critics, who have panned both the original film and the new series for their perceived lack of substance or biased presentation.

While the premiere event in New York showcased a glamorous night for the First Lady, the broader conversation surrounding the series continues to center on its commercial viability and critical acceptance. The juxtaposition of Melania Trump's high-fashion appearance at the premiere with Donald Trump's return from his historic China trip highlights the dual focus on both the personal brand of the Trump family and their broader political and diplomatic engagements. As the episodes prepare to air exclusively on Amazon Prime, the entertainment and political worlds will be watching to see if the series can alter its standing with viewers or if the initial critical consensus will prevail.