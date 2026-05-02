Melania Trump's 'Soft Power' Shines During Royal Visit

Body language expert Judi James analyzes First Lady Melania Trump's strategic use of gestures and attire during King Charles III and Queen Camilla's state visit, revealing a display of 'soft power' and a notable dynamic with President Trump.

The recent state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States provided a fascinating display of First Lady Melania Trump 's adept use of ' soft power ,' according to body language expert Judi James.

Throughout the four-day visit, Melania appeared to strategically employ subtle gestures and carefully chosen outfits to influence interactions, particularly with the royals. However, the most revealing moments weren't solely reserved for the King and Queen; her interactions with President Donald Trump also spoke volumes. James observed a 'touching and sweet dynamic' in their hand-holding, suggesting a significant level of dependency from the President's side. His firm grip and reluctance to release her hand indicated a subtle, yet clear, power dynamic.

Beyond her relationship with the President, Melania actively shaped the tone of interactions with the King and Queen. She warmly greeted the royals, employing affectionate gestures like a double-cheek kiss – a move James described as defining the 'special relationship' between the US and UK as 'non-negotiable.

' This 'upgrade' from a standard handshake signaled a deliberate effort to establish a positive and close connection. Melania further demonstrated her influence during a tour of the White House Kitchen Garden and beehive, sharing a passion for beekeeping with King Charles and taking the lead in socializing. Her joyful and active non-verbal cues visibly relaxed the King, prompting him to 'showboat under her flattery.

' She also utilized 'stroke' rituals – laughter, smiles, and giggles – to further put him at ease. Melania also seemed to take on a leadership role in ensuring the visit adhered to royal protocol, subtly guiding the President and managing the flow of events. Melania's strategic use of attire also contributed to the overall message of the visit.

The buttercream suit she wore on the first day was interpreted as a symbolic gesture, conveying 'hope, creativity and optimism' and 'sealing the concept of a positive restart' between the United States and the United Kingdom. James emphasized the importance of 'steering and ushering rituals' during royal visits, and noted Melania's proactive role in ensuring the choreography ran smoothly.

From guiding guests through formal greetings with her left hand to carefully selecting her wardrobe, Melania Trump's actions throughout the state visit showcased a masterful command of soft power, subtly shaping perceptions and reinforcing diplomatic ties. The visit culminated in a glowing farewell from President Trump, underscoring the success of the diplomatic engagement and the First Lady's pivotal role in its execution





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