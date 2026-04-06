Melania Trump Stuns at White House Easter Egg Roll 2026 in Chic and Pricey Ensemble

Melania Trump attended the White House Easter Egg Roll 2026, showcasing a stylish and expensive outfit. She wore a Ralph Lauren jacket, Roger Vivier flats, and neutral makeup. The event included the traditional egg roll, activity booths, and book readings.

Melania Trump made a stylish appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll 2026, showcasing an understated yet expensive ensemble. The former First Lady, 55, accompanied her husband, President Donald Trump , for the family-friendly event held on the South Lawn. Her outfit featured a sophisticated $2,790 Annabeth Grain de Poudre Jacket from the Ralph Lauren Collection.

This jacket, known for its structured silhouette, included buttoned shoulder epaulets and bronze-finished buttons, adding to its chic appeal. She paired the dark jacket with a simple white T-shirt underneath, creating a balanced look. Flowing cream trousers, accented with a thin belt at the waist, completed the ensemble, adding a touch of elegance. To finish off her outfit, Melania wore a pair of cotton-leather ballet flats with patent black trim from Roger Vivier, a brand she frequently favors. These flats, priced at $975, featured the brand's signature buckle detail on the toe. Her makeup was kept neutral, with her signature smokey eye subtly enhancing her features. This year's Easter look marked a departure from her previous style, having previously opted for a lighter and brighter appearance with a neutral-colored trench coat and colorful accessories.\The annual White House Easter Egg Roll, hosted by the White House Historical Association, is a much-anticipated event. The event includes the traditional egg roll, as well as numerous activity booths scattered across the South Lawn. Thousands of families are selected to attend this fun-filled day through a lottery system, with children under the age of 13 eligible to participate. The activities include a variety of attractions, such as the 'Be Best Ring Toss', a cookie decorating station, and mini golf, all designed to entertain the young attendees. Melania Trump also took part in the event by reading a book to the children, a role that garnered significant attention the previous year. Joining her in the reading activities were other notable figures, including Second Lady Usha Vance, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. This year's event featured over 30,000 eggs sourced from Braswell Family Farms in Nashville, North Carolina, according to USA Today. In addition to the traditional elements, there were some new surprises, including 150 live chicks that hatched on Friday, April 3rd. These chicks were part of the American Egg Board's Hen-to-Home exhibition, which aims to educate attendees about the journey of an egg, from the farm to the table. \The Easter Egg Roll tradition dates back to 1878, initiated during the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes, and has remained a significant White House event ever since. Last year's event saw Melania interacting warmly with the crowd, especially when she read the book 'Bunny With a Big Heart' to a group of children. The book tells the story of a bunny who learns to be more considerate and kind. Before reading, Melania expressed her appreciation for the crowd, and received an enthusiastic response of Happy Easter wishes. She engaged the children, asking them to share their takeaways from the book. Many of the children responded that they learned the importance of kindness and friendship. Melania's presence and participation in this event, combined with her chic fashion choices, consistently draw attention, highlighting her role as a prominent public figure and style icon. This year's outfit change added a fresh touch to her public appearances, continuing to make headlines





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