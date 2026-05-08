Melanie Chisholm Hopes for Spice Girls Reunion Tour While Promoting New Solo Album

Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls, Melanie Chisholm, discusses her new solo album and expresses her hopes for a reunion tour with the iconic girlband. She reflects on her career, her love for performing, and her recent stage reunion with Mel B.

Melanie Chisholm , known as Sporty Spice from the iconic 90s girlband the Spice Girls , has expressed her hopes for a reunion tour while promoting her latest solo album , Sweat.

During an appearance on This Morning, the 52-year-old singer discussed her new record and reflected on the possibility of the Spice Girls performing together again. Melanie, who released her ninth studio album this week, shared her excitement about the prospect of the group reuniting for live performances, including a potential headline slot at Glastonbury or a show at the Sphere. She emphasized her desire to see the band back on stage together, rather than through holographic avatars, as rumored.

The singer also revealed that she is embarking on her first world tour in over 20 years, thanks to the success of her new album. Melanie described her love for performing and the energy she gets from connecting with her fans, calling it the best part of her career. Last week, she reunited with fellow Spice Girl Mel B on stage to perform their hit song Spice Up Your Life, describing the experience as magical.

Despite her solo success, Melanie admitted that she still identifies with her Sporty Spice persona, especially in her new music video for Sweat, where she showcased her fitness routine. She reflected on her journey since leaving the Spice Girls, acknowledging that she initially wanted to distance herself from the Sporty Spice image but has since embraced it.

Earlier this week, Melanie's boyfriend, model Chris Dingwall, expressed his pride in her achievements on Instagram, calling her new album a testament to her hard work and dedication. The 13-track album is said to pay homage to the vibrant and formative days of the 1990s, marking a significant return to the music scene after a six-year hiatus





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