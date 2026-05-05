Melanie Chisholm's Boyfriend Chris Dingwall Praises Her New Album in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Melanie Chisholm, the former Spice Girl, has received a touching tribute from her model boyfriend, Chris Dingwall, following the release of her new album, Sweat. Chris expressed his pride and admiration for her hard work on Instagram, calling her the hardest working, most talented human he knows. The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2024, have been keeping their romance private, but Chris's post has given fans a glimpse into their supportive dynamic. Mel has also spoken about the challenges she faced in her early career, particularly the restrictions placed on her dating life while she was part of the Spice Girls.

Melanie Chisholm , the 52-year-old singer and former Spice Girl, has received an outpouring of support from her model boyfriend, Chris Dingwall , following the release of her new album, Sweat.

The 13-track album marks her return to the recording studio after a six-year hiatus, and Chris took to Instagram to express his pride and admiration for her hard work. In a heartfelt post, he wrote, Insanely proud of this woman. The hardest working, most talented human I know releases her 9th solo album today, and it is b****y brilliant. Honestly, maybe her best yet.

No one deserves the success I’m sure is coming your way more than you do. SWEAT if you haven’t got your hands on it yet… get on it. Mel, touched by the compliment, responded in the comments, Thank you my darling. I love you.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2024, have been keeping their romance relatively private. Mel has previously spoken about the challenges she faced in her early career, particularly the restrictions placed on her dating life while she was part of the Spice Girls. She revealed that while her bandmates were allowed to pursue relationships, she was told she was not strong enough to handle a boyfriend.

Looking back, what struck me was it was one rule for one and another for the others, right? she said. I think when you are vulnerable as well, people go, I don't think it's good for you. The rule for the other women was, she is fine, she can have a boyfriend, she can cope with having a boyfriend, she is strong enough but you are not. It makes you question yourself when you are already vulnerable.

Chris, a Sydney native, is a successful model signed with Ford Models and Chadwick. With over 20 years of experience in print, commercial, and film work, he has collaborated with some of the world's top brands.

In addition to his modeling career, Chris is also an actor, writer, and director, having directed several short films, including Oasis, which was featured at the St Kilda Film Festival. He has also directed episodes of the Australian miniseries Brock and has several upcoming film projects in post-production. Despite their busy schedules, the couple seems to be thriving, with Chris often traveling the world for photoshoots and Mel continuing her music career.

Their relationship appears to be a source of mutual support and inspiration, with Chris's public declaration of pride in Mel's latest album being a testament to their strong bond





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