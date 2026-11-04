Melbourne Homeowner Ordered to Pay Over $1 Million After Viral TikTok Defamation Case Against Singh Homes

Gurvinderpal Singh faces a massive legal bill after a Victorian court ruled his viral social media campaign against builder Singh Homes constituted defamation and misleading conduct.

Gurvinderpal Singh has been ordered by the County Court of Victoria to pay a total sum exceeding one million dollars following a high-profile legal dispute with Melbourne-based construction firm Singh Homes. The financial penalty stems from a series of online posts that the court determined were defamatory and caused significant commercial damage to the building company and its directors.

The ruling concludes a contentious battle that began in early 2024 when Singh terminated his contract with the builders. He subsequently launched a public campaign on social media platforms, alleging that the company had ruined his family's life through selfish behavior and shoddy workmanship. The court found these allegations to be false and damaging.

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Legal Ruling And Financial Penalties

Judge Julie Clayton delivered the final verdict last week, ordering Mr. Singh to pay $105,000 to each of the two directors, Parvinder Sarwara and Daman Anand, for defamation. This amount is added to an earlier award of $673,000 granted to Singh Homes itself, along with substantial legal costs and interest charges. The cumulative total pushes the debt well past the one million dollar threshold.

The initial judgment in favor of the directors was overturned by the Victorian Court of Appeal in August. The appellate court found sufficient evidence that the viral posts had been widely shared within the Indian community and that specific comments were directed at the individual owners. This reversal allowed the judges to reassess the personal reputational harm suffered by Sarwara and Anand.

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Viral Social Media Campaign Details

The controversy ignited two days after Singh Homes terminated the construction contract in February 2024. Mr. Singh posted a scathing review on the Facebook page Dodgy Builders Melbourne and uploaded a Punjabi-language video to TikTok. The video garnered approximately 220,000 views before being deleted, spreading claims of poor workmanship and inadequate supervision across multiple platforms.

In the video, Singh claimed that major faults were present in every stage of the construction, from the slab up to completion. He alleged that the builders ignored client calls and created a situation so stressful that it drove customers to suicidal thoughts. A jury previously rejected these claims as untrue during the four-week trial held in 2025.

Commercial Impact And Lost Contracts

Singh Homes argued that the online campaign directly resulted in more than one million dollars in losses by driving away potential customers. Judge Clayton accepted this evidence, awarding the company $673,000 after determining that around a dozen customers aborted their planned contracts due to the negative publicity. The court classified the posts as both misleading and deceptive conduct and injurious falsehood.

The builders had initially sought damages exceeding $1.08 million. However, the judge adjusted the figure based on the proven number of lost contracts. This section of the ruling highlights the tangible economic consequences of online defamation in the local construction market, where reputation is critical for securing new business.

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Personal Harm To Company Directors

The directors provided affidavits detailing the severe personal impact of the viral posts. Mr. Anand stated he felt ashamed and stopped attending public events because of the accusations that he and his partner were greedy and unqualified. He described feeling speechless and distressed while watching the false arguments presented to the jury.

Mr. Sarwara testified that he felt shunned by the Indian community and falsely blamed for dishonesty. Although they had requested $250,000 in damages, the judge determined that $100,000 for each director was the appropriate compensation for the serious harm to their commercial reputation and personal standing.