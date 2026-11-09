Melbourne Man Faces $1 Million Defamation Bill Over Viral TikTok Review

A Victorian court orders Gurvinderpal Singh to pay over $1 million to Singh Homes and its directors after a viral TikTok video made false allegations about construction quality.

A Melbourne resident faces a financial penalty exceeding $1 million after a County Court judge ruled that his social media campaign against a local construction firm constituted defamation. Gurvinderpal Singh was ordered to pay damages and legal costs after a viral video falsely accused the builders of substandard work and harassment, causing significant reputational harm to the business.

Core Financial Penalties And Court Ruling Details

The County Court of Victoria mandated that Mr. Singh pay $105,000 to each of the two directors of the builder, Parvinder Sarwara and Daman Anand, for their personal reputational damage. In addition to the individual payouts, the court upheld an earlier award of $673,000 granted to the company itself, bringing the total liability to over $1 million when legal costs and interest are included. This ruling serves as a stark financial warning to consumers regarding the consequences of posting unverified negative content online.

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Origins Of Dispute And Viral Video Impact

The conflict originated from a disagreement regarding construction delays, payment issues, and the quality of work on Mr. Singh's home project. In 2024, the disgruntled homeowner uploaded a scathing review and video in Punjabi to the platform TikTok, which subsequently garnered approximately 220,000 views before being deleted. During this viral broadcast, Mr. Singh alleged that major faults existed throughout the construction process and claimed that the company ignored his repeated attempts to contact them. He further stated that the ordeal was so severe it led him to consider suicide by jumping under a train, claims which the court later determined to be untrue.

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Legal Defense And Expert Commentary On Reviews

Experienced defamation attorney Michael Finch of HFK Lawyers characterized the case as particularly egregious due to the substantial damages awarded and the amplification of harm within tight-knit community networks. Mr. Finch advised that consumers must ensure their negative reviews are based on substantially true experiences and avoid emotive language that could be interpreted as malicious. He noted that while honest opinion is a valid legal defense, consumers must not tell others to avoid a business without truthful backing, as this exposes them to significant liability. The legal expert emphasized that deleting controversial posts immediately upon regretting them is a prudent step to mitigate potential legal fallout.

Business Impact And Future Defamation Standards

The directors of Singh Homes successfully argued that the viral online campaign drove away customers and inflicted real economic harm, a requirement under Australia's updated defamation laws introduced in 2021. Mr. Sarwara testified that the allegations falsely painted the business owners as thieves, causing significant distress within the Indian community in Melbourne. Under current regulations, companies must demonstrate substantial real harm to pursue defamation claims, and Mr. Anand and Mr. Sarwara successfully met this threshold to secure the court's ruling against the former client.