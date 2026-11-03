Melbourne Motorcyclist Renee Bilal Wins Settlement After Car Crash Injuries

Melbourne motorcyclist Renee Bilal secures a life-changing settlement after being thrown from her bike by a car, enduring surgeries and rehabilitation.

A young Melbourne woman has spoken publicly about the grueling battle that nearly broke her spirit after a devastating motorcycle accident. Renee Bilal, who was twenty-four years old at the time, was thrown from her red Honda CRF300 when a car turned across her path. The incident occurred on a clear September morning in two thousand twenty-three along the Melton Highway in Bonnie Brook. This area is located in the north-western suburbs of Melbourne, a region known for heavy traffic flows and high-speed roadways.

Severe Injuries From Collision

Renee was traveling west at the speed limit when a Holden Commodore pulled out and stopped directly across the middle of the road. The driver had initiated a right turn but slammed on the brakes when a truck approached from the opposite direction. Renee applied her brakes hard but was unable to avoid the collision. She was thrown from the bike and suffered a shattered pelvis and a broken right wrist. Medical professionals have stated that these injuries will affect her for the rest of her life.

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Police arrived at the scene and determined that the driver was at fault for failing to give way. The driver had stopped to help and called triple zero emergency services. Renee was transported by ambulance to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and was immediately admitted to intensive care. She faced a long and painful recovery process that would span two years of constant medical intervention.

Years of Surgery And Rehabilitation

The aftermath of the crash involved four separate hospital stays and three major surgeries. Months of living in rehabilitation centers followed as she learned to walk again. She had to relearn basic movements after every single operation. Metal plates and screws were used to hold her pelvis and left hip together. This hardware initially kept her upright but later became a source of chronic pain and complication.

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Renee described the hardware as her enemy because it caused ongoing issues. She took on the Transport Accident Commission after the organization refused to accept responsibility for its role in the crash. The Victorian government-owned body manages no-fault personal injury insurance for transport accidents in Victoria. They even refused to fund Renee's weight loss medication, which she needed after gaining weight during her immobilization period.

Emotional And Financial Impact

On the second anniversary of the accident, Renee shared her ordeal with the Daily Mail. She recounted the journey from intensive care to months in rehab. She described the endless pain and the constant struggle to manage her body. Panic attacks under the stares of strangers became a regular part of her life. People also questioned her right to park in disability spots despite her visible injuries.

Loved ones showed up initially, but some walked away as the long-term reality set in. She lost the joy of walking her dogs and now pushes through pain to do simple tasks. Endless physiotherapy sessions test her strength daily but also remind her that she is still here. The saga taught her the hardest lesson of all, which was to put herself first. She learned to fight for herself when no one else could. The journey nearly broke her but did not defeat her.

Legal Victory And Road Safety

Before the crash, Renee worked at a pet crematorium and as a waitress at a reception venue in Taylors Lakes. She had planned to study and work with animals at the RSPCA. She has not been able to return to work since the accident. She currently lives with ongoing pain, a disability parking permit, and requires regular physiotherapy. Her lawyers at Arnold Thomas and Becker began acting for her in December two thousand twenty-three. They secured a life-changing settlement that Renee wished to keep private.

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Principal lawyer Aki Munir stated that no amount of money could give Renee back her planned life. The settlement provides her with security so she can focus on recovery without financial pressure. What stands out is that she pushed for the intersection to be made safer. Traffic lights were installed at the Leakes Road and Melton Highway intersection after her complaint. This upgrade will protect other vulnerable motorcyclists from similar catastrophic errors.