Orijol Rukaj returned to Victoria after fleeing his brother's funeral, alleging he was kidnapped in Queensland while evading authorities for nearly seven months.

Orijol Rukaj, a Melbourne prisoner who vanished for nearly seven months, has returned to custody after claiming he was kidnapped while attending his brother's funeral. Rukaj, 47, was on remand at the Marngoneet Correctional Centre awaiting court proceedings for alleged drug importation when he was granted supervised leave to attend the service.

Funeral Escape And Seven-Month Flight

The incident began at Keilor Cemetery on April 25, when Rukaj disappeared while handcuffed and under the supervision of two Corrections Victoria officers. Despite the strict security measures, he managed to evade his handlers during the event, initiating a manhunt that would span more than half a year.

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Rukaj remained at large for approximately 200 days, prompting a widespread investigation by Victoria Police. Investigators initially believed the fugitive might still be hiding within Victoria, leading to renewed public appeals and intensive search efforts across the state.

Arrest In Remote Far North Queensland

Authorities finally located Rukaj in Bamaga, a remote community in Far North Queensland, on a Friday. The arrest occurred 3,750 kilometers away from the cemetery where he had escaped, marking the end of his extended flight from justice.

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Police allege that Rukaj, along with two other men aged 40 and 46, traveled from south-east Queensland to Cape York. The trio reportedly checked into a resort without a booking and were eventually spotted trying to board a boat from Seisia Wharf to Thursday Island.

Local residents noted that the group stood out during the off-peak tourist season, particularly due to the type of vehicle they were driving. One resident described Thursday Island as a gateway to other locations, including Papua New Guinea, which is located a 200-kilometer boat ride away.

Claims Of Kidnapping And Legal Proceedings

Upon his capture, Rukaj offered a dramatic explanation for his disappearance to a Seven News reporter at Cairns airport. Looking disheveled and wearing a Cape York camping singlet, he told detectives, 'I was kidnapped, mate, from the funeral,' repeating the claim that he had been taken against his will.

Rukaj appeared at Cairns Magistrates' Court on Monday, where an application for his extradition to Victoria was approved. He was returned to Melbourne the following day, facing new charges for escape while his original drug importation case remains pending.

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Charges Against Accomplices And Next Steps

Police have laid multiple charges against the two men who traveled with Rukaj. A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed that both individuals face charges for harboring an escaped prisoner, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing tainted property.

The 40-year-old associate has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to reappear in Cairns Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. The 46-year-old man is set to appear in Bamaga Magistrates Court on January 19, as the legal process continues to unwind the details of the escape.