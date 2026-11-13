Melbourne Property Clean-up Removes 4,000 Wine Bottles From Hazmat Job

Melbourne Property Clean-up crews spent two days in hazmat suits removing 4,000 wine bottles and about 70 cubic metres of rubbish from a vacant home.

Kristjan Tuul, a firefighter and founder of Melbourne Property Clean-up, has described one of the biggest jobs his cleaning business has ever undertaken. The task required his staff to wear hazmat suits and remove 4,000 empty wine bottles from a home in Melbourne, Victoria. Tuul shared videos of the work on social media, showing employees wading through metres of rubbish inside the property.

The house had been vacant following the death of its resident. Its garden was unkempt and strewn with large piles of empty wine bottles, which had spilled onto the path leading up to the front door. The company dubbed the property 'the wine house' because of the scale of the bottles found there.

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Inside the Wine House: How the Clean-up Unfolded

Melbourne Property Clean-up spent two days clearing the home of wine bottles, biological waste and years of built-up filth. Tuul, wearing a mask, stepped carefully over the bottles in the garden before opening the front door. In his first video, he warned viewers that the conditions inside were not for the faint-hearted.

The floor in every room was covered with knee-deep piles of glass bottles, rubbish, dirty plates and soiled belongings. Tuul climbed over the debris and stood on a coffee table to show viewers how high the piles had built up. He said the kitchen had not been cleaned in a long time.

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In the videos recording the job, Tuul described lots of biological waste in the bathroom. His team removed 4,000 wine bottles, piles of biological waste and years of accumulated grime over the two days. He later returned to the home in a full hazmat suit to complete the clean-up.

Owner Describes Shock and Hard Working Conditions

Kristjan Tuul said the job was among the most difficult his company has handled, and he admitted he was shocked by what he found. He told the Daily Mail that his business had been cleaning homes for 15 years and had seen almost everything. He said his first reaction was one of shock and sadness that someone had been living in those circumstances.

The client had warned that the clean-up would be intensive, but Tuul said the reality went well beyond that description. He said spending two days in full hazmat suits was very hot and sweaty work. After returning to finish the property, he reflected on how sad it was to realise how someone had been living there.

Wine Bottle Recycling and Checking In on Neighbours

The wine bottles were not eligible for the 10 cent refund offered under Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme. Tuul said he was able to negotiate with the relevant parties so that the bottles could be recycled instead. An estimated 70 cubic metres of rubbish was removed from the property in total, according to the business owner.

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Tuul said the job was a reminder for people to check in on loved ones. He warned that people who are struggling the most are often the least likely to ask for help. He urged viewers to contact a family member, friend or neighbour they have not heard from in a while, ask how they are really doing, and listen without judgement.

Tuul and his team balance their firefighting careers with preparing and cleaning out homes for sale and demolition. Their jobs range from deceased estates and the homes of hoarders to families who are downsizing. He said his interest in the work grew from his grandfather being a hoarder, and he noted that many firefighters take second jobs because of shift work.