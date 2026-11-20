Timothy Blamires admitted to installing spy cameras at Kingswood Primary School, recording nearly 300 children. He faces charges at Melbourne Magistrates' Court for producing child abuse material.

Timothy Blamires, a 33-year-old teacher from Melbourne, has pleaded guilty to serious charges involving the secret surveillance of primary school students. Blamires appeared via video link from Hopkins Correctional Centre, a facility known for housing individuals convicted of paedophile offenses, to face the allegations at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The disgraced educator admitted to installing an optical device inside a boys' toilet at Kingswood Primary School in Melbourne's south-east. His offending occurred over a specific period between October 13, 2025, and April 21 of the current year. During this timeframe, Blamires is accused of recording images of almost 300 individual children without their knowledge or consent.

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Details of the Spy Camera Discovery

The criminal activity came to light on April 28 when a cleaner at the Dingley Village school discovered a hidden device. The cleaner found a spy camera concealed inside an air freshener unit within the boys' toilet. The device was connected to a hard drive that contained the illicit recordings.

Upon discovering the equipment, the cleaner acted responsibly by placing the camera into a plastic bag. They then brought the device to the principal's office and left it on the desk until police authorities were contacted and arrived at the scene to investigate the matter thoroughly.

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Court Charges and Recorded Victims

Blamires faced 12 specific charges during his court appearance, including the installation of the optical device and the production of child abuse material. He also pleaded guilty to possessing additional child abuse material. These charges reflect the severity of the crimes he committed while working as an educator in the local community.

Court documents detail the extensive nature of the surveillance. On October 13, 2025, Blamires recorded at least 34 prepubescent children. A week later, on October 20, he recorded more than 188 children. The surveillance continued, with records showing he accused of recording at least 74 children on March 30. A charge relating to a further 60 individual children was withdrawn on Friday.

Police Investigation and Evidence

Police executed a raid on Blamires' home in Bentleigh following the initial discovery. Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from the property to support the investigation into his actions. Specialist police analysts examined the spy camera and discovered disturbing footage showing primary school children urinating.

The analysis revealed lewd imagery that is too graphic to be published or described in detail. Investigators also found an identical spy camera in Blamires' backpack, which police alleged was intended to be swapped with the camera found in the toilet. It is understood that the teacher pictured students on almost 300 individual occasions using these hidden devices.

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Bail Denial and Next Legal Steps

Following his guilty pleas, Timothy Blamires was denied bail due to the serious nature of the charges and the vulnerability of the victims. He was remanded into custody to await further proceedings. The court process has now moved toward the sentencing phase of his case.

Blamires is scheduled to appear for a pre-sentence hearing at the Melbourne County Court. This upcoming date will determine the final penalty for his crimes. The case highlights the critical importance of safeguarding children in educational settings and the legal consequences for those who violate trust.