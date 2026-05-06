Melissa Barrera Blasts Scream Franchise and Cast Following Controversial Termination

Former Scream star Melissa Barrera opens up in a candid interview about her firing from the seventh installment, criticizing the film's quality, box office claims, and the returning cast.

Melissa Barrera , the talented Mexican-born actress who previously held a starring role in the modern era of the Scream horror franchise, has sparked a new wave of controversy following a scathing interview regarding her departure from the series.

After headlining the 2022 revival and its subsequent sequel, Scream VI, Barrera found herself abruptly severed from the seventh installment of the series. This termination was executed by the production company Spyglass, which cited the actress's social media activity as the primary reason for her removal. Following the tragic events of the October 7 Hamas attacks, Barrera utilized her platform to express deep concern and criticism regarding the Israeli government's military operations in Gaza.

Her posts, which included references to genocide and ethnic cleansing and compared the conditions in Gaza to concentration camps, were met with swift condemnation from the studio. Spyglass accused the actress of inciting hate and spreading false narratives, asserting a zero-tolerance policy toward antisemitism. The vacancy left by Barrera's firing was filled by the return of original franchise star Neve Campbell.

Campbell had previously distanced herself from the series due to a prolonged pay dispute, but her return for the seventh film marked a significant shift in the production's direction. While the resulting film was largely panned by critics for its lack of creative cohesion, it achieved massive financial success, becoming the highest-grossing entry in the history of the Scream franchise.

However, in a recent interview with Variety, Barrera did not hold back in her assessment of the situation. She agreed with journalist Marlow Stern that the sequel was of poor quality, stating that the movie simply 'sucked'. More provocatively, Barrera questioned the legitimacy of the film's financial success, suggesting that the reported box office numbers might have been inflated or entirely faked by the studio to project a more successful image.

Beyond the film's quality, Barrera directed her ire toward the cast members who agreed to return for the seventh film. Using the term 'scabby', she suggested that these actors were effectively crossing a picket line by participating in a project after the controversial firing of a colleague. She argued that the production relied heavily on 'nostalgia-baiting' to attract audiences, utilizing the return of original stars like Courteney Cox and Matthew Lillard to mask the underlying issues within the production.

Despite the accusations leveled against her, Barrera remains steadfast in her beliefs. She defended her stance on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, arguing that those who label her as antisemitic are simply denying the reality of a genocide. She maintained that her comments were based on factual observations of human rights violations and expressed frustration that certain figures within the industry still hold personal grudges against her for her political courage.

In a heartfelt statement responding to the accusations, Barrera emphasized her commitment to equality and peace. She made it clear that she condemns both antisemitism and Islamophobia in all their forms, stating that hate and prejudice against any group are unacceptable. As a proud Mexicana, she expressed a profound responsibility to use her celebrity status to amplify the voices of the marginalized and to advocate for the safety and freedom of those in need.

She asserted that silence is not an option for her, especially when human rights are at stake. Despite the turbulence in her relationship with the Scream franchise, Barrera's career is showing signs of recovery. She has continued to find work in diverse projects, including the action-thriller The Copenhagen Test alongside Simu Liu and her recent transition to the stage with a Broadway debut in Titanique, proving that her influence and talent extend beyond a single horror franchise





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