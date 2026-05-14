Melissa Gilbert Returns to Instagram Amid Husband's Child Sex Abuse Charges

Melissa Gilbert, the star of Little House on the Prairie, has returned to Instagram four months after leaving the platform amid her husband Timothy Busfield's child sex abuse charges. Busfield has pled not guilty to the charges and Gilbert has defended him.

NEWS TEXT: Have YOU got a story? Email Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert has returned to Instagram four months after leaving the platform amid her husband Timothy Busfield 's child sex abuse charges which he has pled not guilty to.

Busfield, 68, was indicted by a grand jury on February 6 and accused of touching two children on set of The Cleaning Lady while filming in Albuquerque between November 2022 and spring 2024. The children said the abuse initially occurred when they were seven-years-old and Busfield touched them three or four times. Busfield also allegedly touched them five or six times when they were eight. He has vehemently denied all charges.

The Little House On The Prairie star - who married The West Wing actor in 2013 - maintained her husband's innocence while also revealing that she had known of his past sexual assault allegations before their marriage. Gilbert, 61, had originally deleted her Instagram account in January after authorities in New Mexico issued an arrest warrant for Busfield.

On Wednesday, she posted for the first time on her personal account since January 6 as she promoted an Instagram Live for her company Modern Prairie set for Friday





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Melissa Gilbert Timothy Busfield Child Sex Abuse Charges Instagram Arrest Warrant The Cleaning Lady The West Wing Little House On The Prairie Modern Prairie

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Melissa Gilbert's Social Media Return After Husband's Arrest AllegationsMelissa Gilbert, known for her role in Little House on the Prairie, made her social media return after her husband, Timothy Busfield, was arrested on allegations of child sexual abuse. She announced an Instagram live on Modern Prairie's page on Friday, May 15, and her account was temporarily unavailable. Her husband was arrested on January 9 and later surrendered to police on January 13, facing allegations of child sexual abuse.

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