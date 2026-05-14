Melissa Gilbert's Social Media Return After Husband's Arrest Allegations

Melissa Gilbert, known for her role in Little House on the Prairie, made her social media return after her husband, Timothy Busfield, was arrested on allegations of child sexual abuse. She announced an Instagram live on Modern Prairie's page on Friday, May 15, and her account was temporarily unavailable. Her husband was arrested on January 9 and later surrendered to police on January 13, facing allegations of child sexual abuse.

Little House on the Prairie's Melissa Gilbert made her social media return after her husband, Timothy Busfield , was arrested on allegations of child sexual abuse .

She posted on Instagram, announcing an Instagram live on Modern Prairie's page on Friday, May 15. Fans tried to access her account but were met with a message stating that the profile was not available. Her husband, Timothy Busfield, was arrested on January 9 and later surrendered to police on January 13. He has been accused of two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2027





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Melissa Gilbert Little House On The Prairie Timothy Busfield Child Sexual Abuse Instagram Modern Prairie Arrest Surrender Trial Bernalillo County Second Judicial District Court

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