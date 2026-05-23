Melissa Gilbert Turns Off Comments on Social Media Post to Avoid Negative Feedback About Husband's Legal Woes

Melissa Gilbert, the actress known for her role in Little House on the Prairie, has been sharing updates about her life lately on social media. After removing her account following the arrest of her husband Timothy Busfield on allegations of child sexual abuse, she turned off comments on several of her posts, including a recent update about her pet dog and bunny. It appears that she is protecting herself from internet trolls and unfavorable opinions regarding her husband's legal situation.

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert shared an update on her ' life lately ' following the arrest of her husband, Timothy Busfield . Melissa removed her account soon after the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) issued a warrant for Timothy's arrest on allegations of child sexual abuse on January 9.

She has shared several posts since her return on May 13; however, one telling move has made it clear that Melissa is protecting herself from internet trolls. On Friday, May 22, she shared an update on her 'life lately,' posting two clips of her pet dog and rabbit interacting inside her home. In a bid to avoid any unwanted negative feedback about her husband's legal woes, Melissa turned off the comments on her post





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Timothy Busfield Child Sexual Abuse Instagram Albuquerque Police Department (APD) Pet Dog Pet Rabbit Little House On The Prairie Melissa Gilbert Life Lately

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