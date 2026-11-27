Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticizes Ukraine for destroying a Russian warship in Libyan waters, warning that the conflict must not spread to the Mediterranean region.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has issued a stern public rebuke to Ukraine following Kyiv's confirmation that it sank a Russia n naval vessel in Libya n territory. The diplomatic friction arose after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that Ukrainian suicide drones had successfully destroyed the corvette Merkury at a port in Benghazi. This incident marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, as Rome insists that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine must not spill over into the Mediterranean Sea.

Italian Leaders React to Libyan Naval Attack

Prime Minister Meloni confronted Kyiv directly during a European summit, stating unequivocally that the war cannot spread to the Mediterranean. She emphasized the need for clarity with their Ukrainian allies regarding the safety of the region. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also expressed deep concern, labeling the sinking of the Merkury as a worrying development that violated Libya's sovereignty. Tajani noted that Italy was completely unaware of Kyiv's intentions to strike within Libyan territorial waters, highlighting a lack of consultation with Western partners who have strategic interests in the area.

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Zelensky Defends Drone Operations Abroad

President Volodymyr Zelensky defended the military operation as an exemplary demonstration of Ukraine's growing capability to target Moscow's assets globally. The attack involved two drones slamming into the hull of the Merkury, a £150million corvette-class missile ship, causing it to catch fire and become crippled. Zelensky hailed the success of the mission, which also targeted a sanctioned Russian cargo vessel named Angara, struck by an explosive-laden drone off the Libyan coast. Kyiv maintains that it has the right to hit Russian ships even when they are docked hundreds of miles away from the active battlefield in Ukraine.

Domestic Political Pressure on Rome

The incident has intensified domestic political challenges for Meloni, who faces mounting resistance within Italy over continued support for Kyiv. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of The League party, strongly criticized the attack as unacceptable due to the violation of a sovereign nation without prior consultation. Salvini, known for his admiration of Vladimir Putin, is advocating for a reduction in aid to Ukraine. His party released a fiery statement arguing that military operations on Libyan territory undermine the stability that Western supporters have worked to maintain for years.

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Strategic Implications for Mediterranean Security

The destruction of the Merkury represents a major loss for the Kremlin's navy, which has suffered repeated attacks since the invasion began. Libya has increasingly become a staging post for Russia to refuel and resupply its ships, particularly after abandoning its naval base in Tartus, Syria. The east of Libya is controlled by warlord Khalifa Haftar, an ally of Putin who previously attended Moscow's Victory Day parade. Meloni stressed that while Rome will continue to help Ukraine defend itself, it must also prioritize the security of its own borders and citizens against regional instability.

Future Diplomatic Steps and Regional Stability

As Libya remains split between rival factions led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli and Khalifa Haftar in the east, the incident threatens to complicate European efforts to manage migration and security. Meloni has communicated her dismay to Zelensky, stressing the importance of coordinating with partners who hold significant strategic interests in the region. The Italian government aims to balance its commitment to Ukrainian defense with the need to prevent the war from becoming a direct threat to Mediterranean stability. Ongoing diplomatic discussions will focus on how to support Kyiv without destabilizing critical North African allies and trade routes.