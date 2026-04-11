Melrose Place and Falcon Crest Stars Spark Romance: Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Reportedly Dating

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas, both 1990s icons, are rumored to be in a relationship, with sightings and insider information pointing to a burgeoning romance. The pair were spotted together on New Year's Eve and are now preparing to introduce their children.

The 1990s are experiencing a major throwback as rumors swirl of a blossoming romance between two of the decade's biggest icons. Heather Locklear , 64, the star of Melrose Place , and Lorenzo Lamas , 68, known for his role in Falcon Crest , are reportedly dating after being seen together for months.

Sources indicate the pair has become increasingly close, culminating in a public display of affection during New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, where they were spotted dining intimately at Barry's Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino. Witnesses described them as very touchy-feely, enjoying a private table at the restaurant. This blossoming relationship has quickly moved forward, with the next step being the introduction of their adult children, planned to meet and bond for the first time this weekend, signaling a serious commitment to each other, according to an insider. Representatives for both Locklear and Lamas have been contacted for comment by various media outlets. The buzz surrounding this couple is generating considerable interest given their extensive history in the entertainment industry and their individual pasts. \Both Locklear and Lamas have notable histories, with Locklear having been previously married to rocker Tommy Lee and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, with whom she has a daughter, Ava, 28. Her past relationships also include an on-again, off-again romance with Chris Heisser, which ended in 2025. Locklear's career reached its zenith with her iconic portrayal of Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place, where she became a global superstar. Meanwhile, Lamas has a complicated relationship history of his own, having been married six times. He filed for divorce from his sixth wife, Kenna Nicole, in 2025. Prior to that, he was married to Shawna Craig and other women. Lamas is best known for his role as Lance Cumson on Falcon Crest and Reno Raines on the TV series Renegade. He has also appeared in the movie Grease. Their lives have intertwined at various points, and now they appear to be exploring a romantic connection. The pair were spotted together at The World’s Largest Disco event in Buffalo, New York, in November 2025, further fueling the rumors. The public is keenly observing this unexpected pairing, anticipating what the future holds for this rekindled romance. \The rekindling of this relationship presents a fascinating chapter for both stars. Locklear's fashion choices at recent public appearances, including a chic black dress and a casual ponytail, have further amplified the media attention. Lamas, looking dapper in a grey blazer, has also been making headlines. The details surrounding their relationship, including the impending meeting of their children, highlight a strong foundation being built. With Locklear's fame and Lamas’s past, this romance marks a significant development in the lives of both individuals. This pairing brings together two prominent figures from the entertainment world, each with a rich history and established careers. Their fans are eager to see how this evolves and what kind of public appearances they will make. The media will also be keen to capture moments from the new couple, adding to the ongoing saga of their relationship. The public continues to be enthralled by the possibilities that this union creates for the future, particularly when considering the depth of experience and personal lives of both individuals





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