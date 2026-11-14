Melvine Malard reunites with Sonia Bompastor at Chelsea after Clairefontaine meeting

Melvine Malard, 26, has scored six WSL goals in six Chelsea appearances after joining from Manchester United, reuniting with Sonia Bompastor, who first spotted her at Clairefontaine in 2014. Chelsea face Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Melvine Malard has scored six Women's Super League goals in just six appearances for Chelsea, matching her tally from the whole of last season. The 26-year-old France striker joined from Manchester United in July and has filled the void left by Sam Kerr's departure.

Her reunion with manager Sonia Bompastor has brought out her best form. The pair first met in 2014 at Clairefontaine, France's national football academy about an hour from Paris. The academy is famous for developing stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry. Malard had travelled from Reunion Island, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean, to play in a tournament.

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Bompastor Persuades Malard To Move To France

Bompastor, a two-time Champions League winner who had become Lyon's head of youth development, spotted the teenage forward and persuaded her to move to mainland France. Convincing Malard's mother to let her daughter move nearly 6,000 miles from home was not straightforward. Bompastor had a plan for the phone call. She said: It's a lot of responsibility for you as a coach to bring a young player like this and move her from her own family.

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The main thing for her mum in that phone call was she knew she could trust me as a manager but also as a woman. For teenager Malard, the transition was difficult. She was close to her family and struggled with the bitterly cold winters of Lyon. Reunion Island's tropical climate rarely drops below 20C even in winter, while Lyon temperatures stay in low single figures during December and January.

Bompastor recalls Malard saying: I'm so sorry, Sonia, but I think I need to go back to my place. It's so cold here. I can't play football any more! Malard stuck around, knowing the opportunity was too good to turn down.

She said: When Lyon calls you, it's maybe just one time in your life. So you need to take your opportunity when it comes. Bompastor's influence extended beyond football. As head of Lyon's academy, she kept a close eye on Malard's education.

Manager Monitored Malard School Education

Malard said: When I did bad in school, she called me. Mel, where are you? The school called me - it's not good what you're doing! That was a nightmare - Sonia is always here.

Malard broke into Lyon's first team as a 17-year-old in 2017. By the time Bompastor became head coach for the 2021-22 season, Malard was established in the team. She started the Champions League final against Barcelona that campaign as Bompastor's side won 3-1.

Bompastor said: When you look at all the journey and Melvine coming as a young kid into a different environment, far away from her family, and how she improved to be starting that game and for us to win that game, it's a big achievement. Now at Chelsea, Malard has relished leading the line following Kerr's departure. It took her just 341 minutes to reach six league goals for her new club.

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Last season, despite scoring four in her first two games, it took 17 matches and 1,206 minutes before she hit the same number for Manchester United. Bompastor said: I knew she had the potential to be a really good player. Having known her for so long and all the hard work she has put in, I'm really proud of her. Her stats show a clear improvement.

Chelsea Stats Show Malard Significant Improvement

At United in 2025-26, she averaged 3.4 shots and 6.2 touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 minutes. Those figures have risen to 5.4 and 11.8 at Chelsea. Her expected goals per 90 minutes have more than doubled from 0.5 to 1.1, while her shot conversion rate has increased from 10.5% to 22.2%. Bompastor said: She developed herself in terms of technical skills, knowledge of the game, understanding the game a little bit more, reading the game better.

She can play in different positions so we know we can use her as a nine or as a winger. Chelsea have had 13 different goalscorers in the WSL this season, with Malard's six topping the list. After winning the domestic treble in Bompastor's first season in 2024-25, Chelsea only picked up the League Cup last season, with their third-placed finish snapping a run of six straight WSL titles.

Chelsea And Manchester City Meet For Title

Nine games into 2026-27, the Blues have the league's best attack and meanest defence, but a disappointing home draw with Everton last weekend allowed champions Manchester City to overhaul them at the top. The two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a match live on BBC One that could be instrumental in deciding the title. Malard will likely be leading the line, but Bompastor's ambitions for her former academy prospect are not limited to club level.

When Malard asks what Bompastor hopes she will achieve this season, the Chelsea boss sets a clear challenge: I would like you to play for France next summer as the number nine and to win the World Cup.