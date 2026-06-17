Members of Controversial Religious Group Deny Obstructing Police During Raid

Members of a controversial religious group operating out of a heavily guarded former orphanage in Cheshire have denied obstructing police during a massive early morning raid. The group, Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, is registered as a non-profit corporation in Las Vegas and has been investigated for alleged sexual abuse, forced marriage, and modern slavery. Today, 25 people appeared at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court charged with public order offences.

Members of a controversial religious group operating out of a heavily guarded former orphanage in Cheshire have denied obstructing police during a massive early morning raid.

More than 500 officers took part in warrants at three addresses linked to the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe on April 29 as part of an investigation into alleged sexual abuse, forced marriage and modern slavery. Today 25 people were due to appear at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court charged with public order offences alleged to have happened when the raids were carried out.

It comes after police successfully obtained interim slavery and trafficking risk orders on AROPL leader Abdullah Hashem - a 42-year-old American also known as Abdullah Hashem Aba al-Sadiq - and four other suspects. Annika Livermore, prosecuting, told the court that residents obstructed officers from getting into rooms at Webb House, the group's headquarters, some by linking arms to try and stop them getting past.

She said one, Dareem Charles, was alleged to have kicked at shields of police officers and thrown items, while Marc Ferreira was alleged to have grabbed hold of an officer while he was making an arrest. Oldest defendant Ramazan Demirovic, 59, was witnessed pushing past officers and wedging himself against a doorframe, Ms Livermore said. She added: The defendant was then seen to lash out with his arms and push an officer to the face.

The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light is registered as a non-profit corporation in Las Vegas. Officers from Cheshire Police gather outside the AROPL compound in Crewe on April 29. Laure Delogne, who spoke through a French interpreter, was accused of hiding in a bush when police officers entered the site, the court heard. The defendants, aged between 18 and 59 with addresses in Crewe, were brought into court individually, with the hearings listed to go on until the afternoon.

Many wore black clothing and some wore black beanie hats. Cheshire Police said the defendants were of nationalities including British, French, Belgian, Iranian, Egyptian and American. Outside the court building a handful of protesters gathered, using their phones to film defendants as they arrived. District Judge Ian Barnes granted the defendants unconditional bail until their trials, listed for dates in April 2027.

Police and ambulances arriving at the group's headquarters, a former orphanage in Crewe, following allegations of rape, modern slavery and forced marriage. Case management hearings were scheduled for September 29. The following pleas were entered: Jahmeel Musa, 33, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Onur Aydin, 36, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable.

Myrah Hashem, 27, pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a section 35 direction. Dareem Charles, 36, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Hussein Khadum, 18, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Marc Ferreira, 38, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable.

Gustavio Ruiz-Quinteros, 34, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Laure Delogne, 31, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Sarah Batul, 33, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Ramazan Demirovic, 59, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a constable.

Rad El-Kanami, 47, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Soufiane Ben Abdeslam, 32, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer and obstructing a constable. Diniy Sisyam, 20, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Maryham Marfoug, 32, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable.

Hatem Sider, 42, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Ahmed Elhaouss, 21, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer. Mohammed Hiary, 32, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Tahani Hashem, 27, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable.

Aun Haideer, 26, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Taymour Elalfy, 37, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Mammadagha Abdullayer, 35, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Raimah Batul, 18, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Alireza Khatib Haghighi, 40, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a constable. Mohamed Ayob, 38, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer. The case of Hamidreza Saghari, 39, who had been charged with obstructing a constable, was discontinued by the prosecution. Eleven people who were arrested as part of the investigation into alleged sexual abuse were later released on conditional bail.

Webb House, a former orphanage, was released back to residents after police concluded their searches in early May





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Ahmadi Religion Of Peace And Light Cheshire Police Obstruction Of Police Alleged Sexual Abuse Forced Marriage Modern Slavery

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