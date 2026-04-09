Memorial Service Announced for Rachel Borthwick, Partner of Former St Johnstone Star Graham Carey

A memorial mass has been scheduled to honour Rachel Borthwick, partner of former St Johnstone footballer Graham Carey, who recently passed away after a battle with cancer. The service will be held at St Barbara’s Church in Muirhead on April 15, offering a space for remembrance and support for her family.

A memorial service has been announced for Rachel Borthwick , the partner of former St Johnstone football star Graham Carey , who tragically passed away last month at the age of 37 after a courageous fight against cancer. Rachel's passing on Sunday, March 22, has deeply saddened the community, leaving behind two children and countless memories of her vibrant spirit.

Diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer after discovering a lump in September 2021, Rachel embarked on a challenging journey, eventually seeking further medical options in Delhi, India, where she passed away with her parents by her side, as reported by the Daily Record. Graham Carey, the Irish footballer who played for St Johnstone from 2022 to 2025, and whose previous clubs include Celtic and Ross County, shared the heartbreaking news of her death on social media, expressing his profound grief and love for Rachel and their children. His heartfelt words, 'Our babies will always remember how unbelievably strong and brave you have been until the very end. I know you will always be looking down on them, protecting them, and guiding them. They can take some comfort that their mummy is no longer in any pain and can now rest in peace. We will always love you more than you could ever know,' reflect the depth of his loss and the enduring impact Rachel had on their lives. The outpouring of support from the footballing world, including a touching tribute of applause during the 37th minute of St Johnstone's match against Queen's Park, demonstrates the widespread respect and affection for Rachel and her family.\Rachel's family, with heavy hearts, have shared the details of a memorial mass to honor their beloved relative. The service is scheduled to take place at St Barbara’s Church in Muirhead on April 15 at 11:11 am, offering a space for friends and family to come together, share memories, and celebrate Rachel’s life. A cremation service was previously held in India. Attendees are encouraged to wear bright colours, a gesture intended to celebrate the joy and vibrancy Rachel brought to the lives of those around her, while donations to Cancer Research are welcomed in lieu of flowers. The family's Facebook post further elaborates on the memorial service's purpose: 'This service will be a time for us all to come together, share memories, and honour the beautiful life she lived. She meant so much to so many, and this gathering will be a chance to celebrate her spirit, her kindness, and the love she gave so freely. We kindly ask for no flowers at the ceremony. There will be an opportunity to make donations to Cancer Research for those who wish to do so. We would also love for those attending to wear colours, in celebration of Rachel’s life and the brightness she brought to all of ours. Your presence, support, and shared memories are more than enough as we remember Rachel together. Forever loved, deeply missed, and never forgotten.' The service serves as a testament to Rachel's impact and provides a space for those whose lives she touched to pay their respects and offer support to her family and loved ones.\Rachel's sister, Sarah, has spoken of Rachel's 'brave and relentless battle' against the disease, highlighting the resilience and strength she displayed throughout her four-year fight. Rachel's cancer journey began with the discovery of a tumour in March 2023, just twelve months after she had completed treatment for triple-negative breast cancer and was told her cancer was undetectable. However, further tumours were subsequently discovered, leading to her decision to seek additional medical options abroad. The news of her passing has resonated far and wide, with heartfelt condolences pouring in from across the football community and beyond. A statement from St Johnstone FC expressed their devastation, offering their thoughts and love to Graham Carey and his family during this difficult time. The memorial service will provide a focal point for remembrance, allowing those who knew and loved Rachel to come together and honour her life, celebrate her spirit, and provide comfort to each other. The focus on wearing bright colours and donating to Cancer Research underscores a commitment to both celebrating Rachel's life and supporting the ongoing fight against the disease that ultimately claimed her. The legacy of Rachel Borthwick will live on through the memories of those who loved her, the strength she displayed during her battle, and the unwavering love she shared with her family and friends





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