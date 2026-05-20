Memories of Friends' Enduring Appeal: A Rare Photo Album and Signed Scripts

Lasting for ten seasons and attracting more than 50 million viewers in the US alone, Friends came to an end in 2004. Now, a never-before-seen photo album of stars gathering for a farewell dinner is available for the first time, offering a glimpse into the final moments of its ten-year run. A collection of scripts signed by the Friends cast members, including Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston, is also up for auction. The items, including the photo album, signed scripts, and specific lots such as Perry's Motorola flip phone, are being sold to raise funds for the Matthew Perry Foundation, a charity founded in memory of the late actor.

Friends was the longest-running American sitcom, airing for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004. The show's cast and crew attended the series finale, and a never-before-seen photo album of stars gathered at an intimate farewell dinner for the show has been sold.

The pictures, titled 'The One With The Last Supper', include handwritten notes and photos of the cast around a dining table, giving insight into the final moments of one of the most-watched shows in history. A collection of scripts, signed by the cast, also goes on sale to raise funds for the Matthew Perry Foundation. The cast and crew were joined by writing duo Marta Kauffman and David Crane for the dinner, along with Perry's closest friends and family





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Friends The One With The Last Supper Farewell Dinner David Crane Marta Kauffman Matthew Perry Foundation Jennifer Aniston Matthew Leblanc Screen Actors Guild Award Leather-Bound Copy Personal Letter

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