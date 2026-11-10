Memphis Draws Millionaire Homebuyers Despite High Property Crime

Memphis, Tennessee, is attracting millionaire investors despite high property crime, as institutional buyers hold a 14.8 percent share of home sales.

Memphis, Tennessee, a city with one of the highest property crime rates in America, is now appearing on a list of highly sought-after cities for millionaires to move to. Memphis has seen a surge in homes purchased by millionaire investors over the past four years, according to reporting that cites data from RentCafe.

More millionaires have flocked to the Tennessee city in recent years, even as crime has remained a concern for residents and buyers. The trend is reshaping the local housing market as wealthy and institutional buyers compete for property.

Also read This quilted Tory Burch bag draws on the spirited style of Bunny Mellon

Millionaire Households and Investor Purchases in Memphis

RentCafe data show that Memphis had 52 millionaire households in 2019, compared with a 'growth rate' of 489 millionaire households reported for 2023.

Institutional investors accounted for 14.8 percent of home sales in the Memphis metro area during the first quarter, up from 14.5 percent a year earlier. That gives Memphis the second-highest rate in the nation, just behind Alabama at 15 percent, according to biz journals.

Advertisement

Boise City, Idaho, Salisbury, Maryland, and Huntsville, Alabama followed closely in the rankings, according to the same business journal reporting. Although investor purchases dipped slightly nationwide, investor-bought homes more than doubled year over year across 10 US cities.

Memphis recorded far more investor volume than most of these markets, with 525 investor purchases compared with just 63 in Mobile, Alabama. California also remains a dominant location, with Los Angeles's high-income household count rising from 4,414 to 10,694 between 2019 and 2023.

Crime Trends and the Memphis Safe Task Force

Memphis is now experiencing a steep decline in crime after peak levels in recent years, including high auto thefts in 2023. This shift has changed the city's risk profile for homebuyers considering a purchase there.

In August, Security.org reported that Memphis had a property crime rate of 4,967.3 per 100,000 residents. The Council on Criminal Justice credits increased patrols and the Memphis Safe Task Force with substantial drops in both violent and property offenses.

According to the Council on Criminal Justice, those declines have allowed homebuyers to invest in the formerly crime-ridden city. The improvement in safety statistics is now sitting alongside a rising count of affluent buyers.

Advertisement

Private Equity, Rates and Regulatory Pushback

Sage Economic Policy Group CEO Anirban Basu says private equity firms are shifting capital toward residential real estate as traditional startup exits grow more challenging. Basu made the comments in remarks to business journals.

Basu said the high-interest-rate environment is pushing this shift. Investors are positioning themselves to sell at a premium when rates decline and younger buyers enter the market.

Driven by an influx of tech professionals, non-traditional cities are seeing a surge in high-earning tenants, while traditional luxury markets continue to hold strong appeal for wealthy buyers. San Francisco recorded a 145 percent surge in affluent homeowners, according to RentCafe.

Despite this strategic opportunity, government regulators at all levels are stepping in to control excessive institutional buying, Basu said. His comments highlight a tension between investors seeking premium sales and regulators acting to limit concentrated buying.