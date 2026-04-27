Mentalist Oz Pearlman Reveals White House Dinner Trick Before Gunfire Erupts

Mentalist Oz Pearlman shares details of his performance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where he guessed the name of Karoline Leavitt's unborn daughter just before gunfire disrupted the event. The incident, involving a suspect who exchanged fire with Secret Service agents, has raised questions about security at high-profile gatherings.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner took a dramatic turn when gunfire erupted during a performance by mentalist Oz Pearlman , who had just revealed a mind-bending trick involving First Lady Melania Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt .

Pearlman, 41, shared details of the incident, explaining that he had correctly guessed the name of Leavitt’s unborn daughter, Viviane, moments before chaos ensued. The trick, which involved Leavitt thinking of a name before Pearlman revealed it on his notepad, left the crowd in awe—until the sound of gunfire shattered the moment. Leavitt, who is due to give birth any day now, confirmed the accuracy of Pearlman’s guess, calling it a 'moment in history.

' However, the celebration was cut short when a suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, opened fire inside the Washington Hilton’s ballroom, where top journalists, celebrities, and government officials were gathered. Secret Service agents swiftly neutralized the threat, tackling Allen to the ground after an exchange of gunfire. One agent was struck in his bulletproof vest but is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.

President Trump and Melania were quickly escorted to safety, while guests, including Pearlman, scrambled for cover. The mentalist recounted lying on the floor near Trump, thinking, 'Oh no, are we about to die?

' He described the scene as surreal, with the president’s face just a foot away—a memory he said he would never forget. Despite the harrowing experience, Pearlman praised the Secret Service’s rapid response, calling it a success given that no lives were lost. He also addressed criticism about the event’s security, noting that while it felt less restrictive than other high-profile gatherings, the Secret Service’s actions were commendable.

Meanwhile, online speculation questioned why Pearlman, as a mentalist, didn’t foresee the attack. He acknowledged the irony but emphasized that his abilities were limited to entertainment, not predicting real-world events. The incident has sparked debates about security protocols at high-profile events, with some arguing for stricter measures. Pearlman, reflecting on the night, described it as 'bittersweet,' balancing the joy of his performance with the shock of the violence that followed.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner, traditionally a lighthearted affair, was overshadowed by the sudden eruption of chaos, leaving attendees shaken but grateful for the swift resolution





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