Victorian Supreme Court Justice Jacinta Forbes acquitted YF of murdering photographer Dominic O'Brien, ruling he was not guilty by reason of mental impairment due to untreated psychosis.

Victorian Supreme Court Justice Jacinta Forbes has delivered a significant verdict, acquitting an immigration detainee of murder on the grounds of mental impairment. The defendant, identified legally as YF, was found not guilty for the fatal attack on veteran photojournalist Dominic O'Brien. This ruling comes after a thorough examination of YF's severe psychotic illness, which the court determined directly influenced his actions during the incident in Melbourne.

On June 15, 2025, in the morning hours, YF attacked O'Brien at an outdoor shopping mall in Footscray, located in Melbourne's west. The 62-year-old photographer was knocked to the ground and suffered catastrophic head injuries after being stomped on 11 times by the assailant. O'Brien was transported to the hospital where he remained for six days before succumbing to his injuries.

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Background of the Victim and Attacker

Dominic O'Brien was a highly respected figure in Australian journalism, with a career spanning multiple major news organizations including The Age, AAP, Reuters, and The Australian. His death has drawn widespread attention due to his professional standing and the brutal nature of the attack. The timing of the assault coincided with a period where O'Brien was documenting daily life in the Footscray area.

The attacker, YF, had a complex legal and medical history leading up to the crime. He was released from immigration detention in December 2023 following a High Court ruling that declared the indefinite detention of prisoners unlawful. Upon his release, he was placed under monitoring by Australian Border Force officers, who were tracking him at the time of the attack and witnessed the incident unfold.

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Medical Evidence of Psychotic Illness

Forensic psychiatrist Rajan Darjee provided critical testimony during the trial, confirming that YF suffered from schizoaffective disorder. Dr. Darjee testified in a hearing on November 19 that YF was experiencing severe psychotic symptoms at the time of the murder, including hallucinations and delusions. He explained that YF believed the victim had committed an act against him and posed a direct threat.

Dr. Darjee stated that YF's attack was driven by these delusional beliefs, which he perceived as real. The psychiatrist noted that YF had displayed psychotic symptoms since he was a young man in 2003. Between his release from detention in 2023 and the arrest in 2025, he had been subject to several involuntary treatment orders, indicating a long-standing and complex medical history.

Treatment Gaps and Legal Verdict

Forensic psychiatrist Mark Ryan informed the court that YF was overdue for his antipsychotic medication injections at the time of the crime. Dr. Ryan highlighted that YF's condition was resistant to treatment, as he remained psychotic three months after the alleged murder, even while receiving medication in custody. This resistance to treatment was a key factor in the court's assessment of his culpability.

Justice Forbes accepted that YF attacked O'Brien as a direct result of his paranoia, which was a symptom of his enduring psychotic condition. The judge noted that YF's circumstances had been unstable and that he had been turned away from treatment on occasions prior to the death. These factors contributed to the conclusion that he lacked the criminal intent required for a murder conviction.

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Supervision Orders and Future Procedures

Following the verdict of not guilty by reason of mental impairment, Justice Forbes directed that YF be made liable to supervision. The specific terms and conditions of this supervision are yet to be determined and will be established at a later date. This legal mechanism ensures that while YF is not imprisoned for murder, he remains under strict medical and legal oversight to protect public safety.

The acquittal underscores the complexities of managing severe mental illness within the immigration and criminal justice systems. With YF now subject to supervision orders, the focus shifts to long-term management of his condition. The case highlights the critical importance of consistent medical intervention and the challenges faced when treatment protocols fail to stabilize individuals with severe schizoaffective disorder.