Merab Dvalishvili Demands Release of Usman Nurmagomedov After UFC 305 Brawl Sentences

UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili calls for the release of Usman Nurmagomedov following prison sentences for a hotel brawl in Abu Dhabi before defeating Marlon Moraes.

Merab Dvalishvili utilized his post-fight platform at the Real American Freestyle event to advocate for the freedom of Usman Nurmagomedov, who remains in custody following a violent altercation in Abu Dhabi. The former UFC champion secured a victory over Marlon Moraes on Saturday evening, November 14, but his attention quickly shifted to the legal consequences faced by Nurmagomedov and his associates. Dvalishvili's plea came immediately after six defendants received prison terms and fines for their roles in the incident that occurred prior to the fight night.

The Brawl Context and Immediate Aftermath

The controversy began earlier in the week when a physical confrontation erupted inside a hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Merab Dvalishvili was among those injured during the scuffle, leaving him bloodied and bruised before he was scheduled to step into the octagon. Despite the physical toll and the tension surrounding the event, Dvalishvili managed to focus on his bout, ultimately delivering a stunning performance against Marlon Moraes at the Etihad Arena. The victory was achieved under the shadow of a legal case that has captivated the sports media and divided the fanbase.

Also read Usman Nurmagomedov held in detention centre as major Merab Dvalishvili brawl update released

Judicial Sentences and Legal Outcomes

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have concluded their proceedings regarding the hotel lobby incident with strict penalties for those involved. Six individuals associated with Usman Nurmagomedov were handed six-month prison sentences, ordered to pay a total of £62,000 in fines, and directed to be deported from the country. These judicial decisions were made public just as Dvalishvili was preparing for his title defense, creating a complex emotional landscape for the fighter as he celebrated his win while addressing the plight of the detained men.

Dvalishvili Calls for Clemency and Peace

In a statement released to the public, Dvalishvili clarified his position, emphasizing his desire for resolution rather than retaliation. He stated that he has been released and is healthy and ready to return to training. The UFC star thanked the people of Abu Dhabi for their assistance in navigating the situation and expressed his love for visiting the city. He explicitly stated that he would not press charges, declaring his intention to maintain peace and wish the best for everyone involved in the dispute.

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Post-Fight Plea to Government Officials

Immediately after taking down Marlon Moraes in the octagon, Dvalishvili doubled down on his request for mercy during the live post-fight interview. He addressed the Abu Dhabi government directly, asking them to release those who were detained, arguing that the men were just fighters and that such incidents can happen. He urged the authorities to show compassion, framing the legal actions as disproportionate to the nature of the conflict between competitors in the mixed martial arts world.

Fan Reactions and Ongoing Detention Status

The audience at the Etihad Arena reacted with a mixture of cheers and boos to Dvalishvili's remarks, highlighting the deep divisions caused by the incident. While some fans supported his call for unity and understanding, others remained angry about the violence and the legal outcomes. Usman Nurmagomedov continues to be held in a detention center as the situation develops. The mixed reception underscores the intense emotions surrounding the event and the high stakes involved in professional combat sports when legal issues intersect with athletic competition.