Mercedes abandons Alpine stake purchase as team secures Gucci title sponsorship

Mercedes ends talks to buy a 24 percent share of Alpine over a price dispute, while Alpine signs a landmark deal with Gucci to become Gucci Racing Alpine from 2027, reshaping its commercial identity.

Mercedes has walked away from a planned purchase of a minority share in the Alpine Formula One team after the two sides could not agree on a price.

The German manufacturer had been in talks to acquire the 24 percent stake owned by Otro Capital, a deal that was reportedly approved in principle by Renault, Alpine's majority owner. The negotiations collapsed when Mercedes deemed the asking price of 720 million dollars, which values the whole team at three billion dollars, to be far above what it considered a realistic valuation.

Otro Capital bought the shares in June 2023 for 233 million dollars, meaning the price Mercedes was asked to pay more than triple the original outlay. Renault retains the right to block any sale of the stake until September, giving it leverage over the transaction. Other interested parties include a consortium led by former Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, who is also weighing options to increase his involvement in the sport.

While the failed acquisition dominates headlines, Alpine has secured a new strategic partnership that will reshape its brand identity from 2027 onward. The French squad has signed a landmark title sponsorship agreement with luxury fashion house Gucci, a deal that will see the team rebranded as Gucci Racing Alpine and the iconic green-and-blue livery replaced by a bespoke design reflecting the haute‑cuisine style of the Italian brand.

The partnership was brokered by former Alpine chief executive Luca de Meo, now the head of Kering, Gucci's parent company, together with the team's long‑time advisor Flavio Briatore. The agreement also marks a significant shift in the team's commercial strategy, replacing previous title partner BWT, known for its water‑technology products, with a high‑fashion name that aims to attract new audiences and premium sponsors. The developments come at a time when the sport is undergoing technical and commercial changes.

The FIA recently introduced new engine maps for the Monaco Grand Prix in an effort to curb top speeds on the tight street circuit, a move that has sparked debate among teams and fans about the balance between safety and performance. Meanwhile, the broader F1 landscape continues to evolve as manufacturers reassess their investment strategies. Mercedes, already supplying power units and gearboxes to Alpine, appears to be focusing on consolidating its existing technical partnership rather than expanding its equity position.

The Alpine‑Gucci alliance, on the other hand, reflects a growing trend of fashion and lifestyle brands seeking deeper integration with motorsport, leveraging the global reach of Formula One to enhance brand visibility. As the season progresses, both manufacturers and sponsors will be watching how these strategic moves affect on‑track performance and off‑track market positioning





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