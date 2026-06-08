Mercedes Driver George Russell Opens Up About 'Very Weird State of Mind' Amid Run of Misfortune in F1 Title Battle

Mercedes driver George Russell admits he is in a very weird state of mind after his hopes for a first Formula 1 world title suffered another significant setback in Monaco. A fifth consecutive victory for his teammate Kimi Antonelli widened the gap between them to 68 points, causing Russell to fall to third in the drivers' standings behind Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. Russell, who failed to score in Monaco after receiving penalties, described a painful period of bad luck contrasted with having a competitive car, and expressed difficulty accepting events outside of his control.

Mercedes driver George Russell has admitted he is in a very weird state of mind after his hopes of securing a maiden Formula 1 world title endured another major blow at the Monaco Grand Prix .

A fifth successive victory for his teammate Kimi Antonelli saw the deficit between the pair balloon to 68 points, while Russell's scoreless weekend also saw him lose second place in the drivers' standings to Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, dropping to third overall. The Brit qualified sixth in the principality, nearly four tenths of a second slower than pole-sitter Antonelli, and finished 12th after a pair of unfortunate penalties, including a drive-through for incorrectly serving an earlier speeding penalty.

The run of results marks a stark reversal of fortunes for Russell, who finished second to Antonelli in the opening race of the Italian's winning streak in China but has since failed to land a podium. He placed fourth in Japan and Miami before retiring from the lead in Canada due to a technical failure. Speaking after the Monaco race, Russell expressed profound frustration with the sequence of events.

"I still very much believe in myself and know what I can do, and we're not even 30 per cent of the way through, but there have been a lot of points down the drain," he said. "I am in a very, very weird state of mind because I've had very low moments in my career where maybe I've had a run of two or three bad races on my own personal performance, but I've never had a run of bad luck such as this.

It didn't happen when the car was P7 two years ago, or a P3 or P4 car last year, and now I've got the car, it feels very painful, but there is still a long way to go. I still very much believe in myself and that we're going to be fighting for race wins until the end of the year, but right now, it is tough.

" The weekend's events in Monaco highlighted the chaotic nature of Russell's current struggles. Running in fourth position late in the race, his Mercedes botched his attempt to serve a contentious five-second penalty for a pit lane speeding infringement. Under safety car conditions, his mechanics began fitting new tyres before the mandated penalty time had elapsed, resulting in a far more severe drive-through penalty.

He had to serve this after the race resumed following a red flag that bunched the field. Russell later reflected on the missed opportunity, noting that when things are balanced, he believes he could have at least two more victories to his name this season.

"I know that qualifying was a bad day for me, I accept that, but the result of the last two races, I wish I could take some responsibility for the car breaking down in Canada, or the penalties, but it is completely outside of my control, and that is an incredibly difficult pill to swallow," he stated. He pointed to the power unit failure in Canada while leading and a safety car timing in Japan that affected his strategy as examples of bad luck he does not typically believe in.

With the championship gap widening and frustration mounting, Russell faces a critical phase of the season as Formula 1 moves to Spain for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. Despite the psychological toll, he maintains belief in his and the team's ability to fight for race wins through the remainder of the year.

Mercedes will be hoping to engineer a turnaround in fortune for their driver, who finds himself in an unenviable position of having a race-winning car but little to show for it in the standings after the opening rounds





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Formula 1 George Russell Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Monaco Grand Prix Drivers' Championship Misfortune Penalties Title Contention

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