Mercedes, after Pierre Gasly had his podium finish in the Monaco Grand Prix reinstated, wants to explore the possibility of improving George Russell’s result. George Russell’s double time penalty for speeding in the pitlane has been overturned, but not all teams are happy with that outcome. Mercedes’ request seems to fall outside the 96-hour window following the end of the Monaco Grand Prix, but within that timeframe following the Gasly verdict and publication of the amended race result.

Mercedes seeks right of review over George Russell ’s Monaco GP penalty After Pierre Gasly had his podium finish in the Monaco Grand Prix reinstated, Mercedes also wants to explore the possibility of improving Russell’s result.

Although the Barcelona Grand Prix has already been completed, the result of the Monaco race is still being contested in the Formula 1 paddock. George Russell’s double time penalty for speeding in the pitlane has been overturned, but not all teams are happy with that outcome.

Red Bull lodged an intention to appeal with the FIA, effectively buying themselves 96 hours to decide whether they actually want to proceed with a formal appeal – something Red Bull said has not been decided yet. Mercedes’ request seems to fall outside the 96-hour window following the end of the Monaco Grand Prix, but within that timeframe following the Gasly verdict and publication of the amended race result.

Mercedes’ chances of success appear slim, as Russell, unlike Gasly, has already served one of the penalties imposed on him – in his case the drive-through penalty. Alpine was able to simply have Gasly’s 10-second time penalty removed from his race time, but Russell’s situation is more complicated because he did not serve the original five-second penalty and instead received a drive-through penalty.

With the right of review, Mercedes at least hopes to secure ‘a seat at the table’, as Wolff described it, while also seeking further clarification from the stewards on the matter





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Mercedes George Russell Monaco GP Right Of Review Pierre Gasly Red Bull FIA Right Of Review Procedure Gasly Case Measurements In Monaco Formula One Management Monaco Pitlane Drive-Through Penalty Right Of Review Request Alpine Monaco Podium Ruling Precedent Technical Scare Toyota Le Mans

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