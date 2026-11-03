Meridian Police Investigate Domestic Homicide and Suicide Leaving Six-Year-Old Orphaned

Richard Yeager fatally shot wife Violeta then himself in Meridian on October 20. Their six-year-old son Ty is now in foster care as family seeks support.

Meridian Police Department officers responded to a residential residence on October 20 after receiving a request for a welfare check regarding a possible domestic violence incident. The call for service resulted in the discovery of two deceased individuals inside the home, initiating a tragic investigation that has left a young child without parents.

Victim Identification and Fatal Incident Details

Violeta Yeager, a thirty-seven-year-old nurse practitioner, was identified as the first victim found at the scene. Ada County Coroner Office officials confirmed she suffered gunshot wounds to her chest and abdomen. Her husband, Richard Yeager, aged thirty-nine, was also discovered inside the home with a single gunshot wound.

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Investigators determined that Richard Yeager fatally shot his wife at approximately 6pm on October 20 before turning the firearm on himself. The coroner officially ruled his death a suicide. The brutal nature of the incident occurred within their family home, shattering the lives of the community members they had recently connected with.

Young Son Ty Left in Foster Care

The devastating outcome of the shooting has left the couple's six-year-old son, Ty Yeager, fully orphaned. Kristin Jenson, Violeta's sister, confirmed to the Idaho Statesman that the child is currently placed in foster care. She described the situation as an unbearable loss for the entire family network.

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Jenson established a GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral expenses and the immediate financial needs of the young boy. She stated that no amount of money can replace the parents Ty has lost, but the funds will help ensure he has every resource possible to move forward. The family is currently working through the legal and administrative processes to transition Ty out of the foster system.

Community Reaction and Family Background

The Yeager family had moved to the Meridian area just over six months prior to the tragedy. Violeta had publicly expressed deep satisfaction with their new life, noting on social media that they were thriving. She highlighted the strong bonds they formed with neighbors and the supportive community atmosphere they enjoyed.

On Father's Day in 2025, Violeta had praised Richard Yeager as the best dad, describing his role in teaching Ty about the outdoors and space. She characterized him as her best friend and the director of fun in their household. This public admiration contrasts sharply with the domestic violence allegations that prompted the police welfare check.

Ongoing Investigation and Support Resources

Authorities have not yet released a specific motive for the shooting that occurred at the residence. The Daily Mail contacted the Meridian Police Department for further comments regarding the ongoing investigation, but official statements remain limited to the facts of the bodies found.

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As the family grieves, they are also navigating the emotional trauma of losing both parents simultaneously. Jenson emphasized that Ty will require therapy and extensive love to heal. She urged the public to be aware of domestic violence signs and provided resources for those in need.

Individuals in Idaho or elsewhere who believe they are in a violent relationship are encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Those struggling with thoughts of suicide can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for immediate support.