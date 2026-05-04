Merlin Rohl impressed in an unfamiliar role as Everton drew with Manchester City, potentially saving his future at the club. A dramatic match saw a second-half comeback from Everton ultimately undone by late goals from Haaland and Doku.

Merlin Rohl delivered a standout performance for Everton against Manchester City , potentially redefining his role within the team. Playing an unfamiliar position as a defensive winger, Rohl showcased remarkable energy, defensive solidity, and attacking contribution, culminating in an assist for Thierno Barry ’s goal.

The match itself was a dramatic affair, with Everton staging a stunning second-half comeback after falling behind to a Jeremy Doku goal. Barry scored twice, and Jake O’Brien added a header, putting Everton in a commanding position.

However, Manchester City, demonstrating their championship pedigree, responded with goals from Erling Haaland and a late equalizer from Doku in the 97th minute, ultimately securing a draw. Rohl, who joined Everton on loan from Freiburg last summer and recently had his move made permanent, had previously struggled for consistent playing time, starting only three Premier League games this season. Manager David Moyes opted to utilize his skills in a wider role, and the decision proved highly effective.

Rohl consistently disrupted City’s attacks, provided defensive cover, and intelligently moved into central areas to break up play. His tireless work rate and unexpected attacking flair were instrumental in Everton’s strong showing. The 23-year-old’s performance was particularly noteworthy given his natural position as a holding midfielder. Moyes’ tactical gamble to deploy him as a winger highlighted Rohl’s versatility and willingness to adapt.

This adaptability is a quality highly valued by Moyes, who seeks players capable of fulfilling multiple roles. Rohl’s ability to seamlessly transition between defensive duties and contributing to the attack proved crucial in containing City’s potent offensive threat and creating opportunities for Everton. The assist for Barry’s goal was a testament to his energy and vision, as he exploited space down the flank before delivering a precise pass.

Before this match, there were questions about Rohl’s long-term future at the club, particularly following the completion of his permanent transfer. However, his impressive display against a top team like Manchester City has undoubtedly solidified his position and increased his chances of regular first-team action. The performance has effectively silenced any doubts regarding his value to the squad and demonstrated his capacity to thrive in challenging circumstances.

The draw against Manchester City, while ultimately a disappointment after leading, showcased Everton’s resilience and fighting spirit. Rohl’s contribution was a significant factor in this display, and his ability to perform effectively in an unfamiliar role could open up new tactical possibilities for Moyes. The Everton faithful will be hoping to see more of Rohl in action as the season progresses, and his performance on Monday night suggests he is ready to seize any opportunities that come his way.

The club is currently undergoing a period of transition, with the development of the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium and the ongoing Friedkin era. Performances like Rohl’s are vital in building momentum and fostering a positive atmosphere around the club. The digital directory for Everton fans will continue to provide updates on these developments, as well as fitness news from Finch Farm and comprehensive coverage of the team’s progress.

Rohl’s reinvention as a defensive winger is a compelling narrative that adds another layer of intrigue to Everton’s season, and his future at the club now appears considerably brighter





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Everton Manchester City Merlin Rohl Premier League David Moyes Erling Haaland Jeremy Doku Thierno Barry Jake O’Brien Freiburg

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