Mersey Tunnel 10K Returns, Bringing Runners Under the River Mersey

Over 4,100 runners will participate in the annual Mersey Tunnel 10K race, marking its 20th year with a unique course through the Kingsway Tunnel and along the River Mersey. The sold-out event attracts international competitors and offers a memorable experience with panoramic views. Travel disruptions will be in place for bus routes.

Thousands of runners are poised to descend beneath the River Mersey today as the eagerly anticipated Mersey Tunnel 10K race makes its annual return. The event, a beloved fixture on the local running calendar, is celebrating its 20th year, and this year's edition has already proven to be a resounding success, with over 4,100 participants registered to take part.

<\/p>

The race has completely sold out, setting a new record for entries since its relaunch in 2006, highlighting the enduring popularity of this unique sporting challenge. The course promises a memorable experience, starting in the heart of Liverpool city centre and guiding runners through the iconic Kingsway Tunnel before culminating in New Brighton.<\/p>

This point-to-point race presents a rare opportunity to traverse the Kingsway Tunnel on foot, an experience typically unavailable at any other time of year, all while running beneath the waters of the River Mersey, which separates Liverpool and the Wirral. After emerging from the tunnel, participants will continue along Seacombe Promenade, heading towards Fort Perch Rock and Marine Lake, enjoying breathtaking panoramic views of Liverpool's impressive skyline along the way.<\/p>

At the finish line located on Ian Fraser Walk in New Brighton, runners will be rewarded with a finisher's medal and a commemorative T-shirt, marking their accomplishment. The atmosphere surrounding the Mersey Tunnel 10K is renowned for its vibrancy and camaraderie.The race, which has earned a reputation as one of the most unusual events in the country, offers a unique opportunity for runners.<\/p>

Alan Rothwell, Founder of BTR Liverpool, emphasized the distinctive nature of the race, stating that it's not every day one gets to run under the River Mersey. He further noted that the April date is a popular choice, serving as a final preparation run for those gearing up for the London Marathon, scheduled to take place just two weeks later. It's a particularly great option for runners looking to progress from 5K distances and perfect for first-time racers too.<\/p>

The event is known for its excellent and uplifting atmosphere, characterized by enthusiastic chanting between runners, fostering a sense of community and support. This year, the event is set to be bigger and better than ever before. The race has also attracted a diverse international field of competitors, with runners hailing from various countries including Denmark, France, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland, and Wales, further enhancing the event's global appeal.<\/p>

The Kingsway Tunnel, also known locally as the 'new tunnel', was officially inaugurated on June 24, 1971, by the late Queen Elizabeth II, adding a touch of historical significance to the race route. Local running clubs are well-represented, with strong participation from organizations such as Birkenhead Park Running Club, Hoylake Road Runners, Kirkby Milers AC, Knowsley Harriers AC, Penny Lane Striders, and Wallasey AC.<\/p>

The race boasts impressive records, with the current course record standing at 30 minutes and 52 seconds, set by Dejene Gezimu of Liverpool Harriers AC in 2016. The women's record is 36 minutes and 19 seconds, achieved by Kirsty Longley of Liverpool Pembroke Sefton Harriers AC in 2019. Notably, the race is also welcoming its oldest participants this year: Philip Humphreys from Ellesmere Port and John Devine from Liverpool, both aged 87. Representing the women's category is 76-year-old Rosemary Rogers from Chester, a familiar face at BTR events.<\/p>

In terms of travel arrangements, participants and spectators are advised to anticipate some disruption to Merseytravel services during the event. Bus diversions will be in place for several routes, including Service 411 and Service 423, to accommodate the race and ensure the safety of runners and the public. Specific details about the diversions have been provided to guide travelers, offering alternative routes and highlighting which stops will be affected. This information allows for careful planning and enables everyone to participate in or witness the event safely and smoothly.<\/p>





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mersey Tunnel 10K Running Liverpool Kingsway Tunnel Race

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ellesmere Community Unites to Support Teenager Paralyzed in AccidentThe Ellesmere community is rallying behind Morgan Clewes, a teenager paralyzed in an accident, with fundraising events and support. The community has shown overwhelming support, organizing a 10k run, bingo night, and a free football game to raise money for his wheelchair. Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney also visited him in hospital.

Read more »

Alwinton farming family cut off by state of roadThe Byatt family say parts of the Upper Coquet valley road are falling into the river.

Read more »

Adorable otter triplets born at Chester Zoo as part of conservation effortGiant otters are the world's largest species of otter, sometimes referred to as obo de río - the 'river wolf'

Read more »

Alejandro Garnacho takes responsibility for Man Utd downfall before Chelsea transfer as winger admits acrimonious Old Trafford exit 'hurt'Alejandro Garnacho discusses his Manchester United departure, Ruben Amorim fallout, and Chelsea struggles amid River Plate transfer links.

Read more »

River Tyne search for man as woman arrestedOfficers were called to reports of a disturbance on the Redheugh Bridge in Gateshead.

Read more »

Barcelona accused of lacking 'respect for fellow professionals' as Espanyol star hits out over tunnel clash after derbyEspanyol's Pol Lozano slammed Barcelona players and Joao Cancelo for their lack of respect following a heated tunnel clash after the Catalan derby.

Read more »