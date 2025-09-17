Merseyside's Best Pumpkin Patches for Halloween 2023

Escape the city and immerse yourself in the festive spirit at these fantastic pumpkin patches across Merseyside. From picking your own perfect pumpkin to enjoying family-friendly activities, these destinations offer a memorable Halloween experience.

Autumn is almost here and Halloween is fast approaching, which means it's time to start thinking about pumpkin carving. Whether you're planning a spooky, intricate or humorous design, the first step is choosing your pumpkin. One of the best ways to get into the Halloween spirit is by visiting a pumpkin patch to pick your own. There are plenty of places across Merseyside and not far beyond where you can enjoy this seasonal activity, making for a fantastic family day out.

Whether you're on the hunt for a giant Cinderella pumpkin or something smaller for a Jack O'Lantern, there's a wealth of locations offering pumpkin patches, so you'll be spoilt for choice. The Pumpkin Patch in Hightown is known for its variety of pumpkins, squashes and gourds and the farm is looking forward to opening to pumpkin pickers on October 1. The farm also has a free five-acre maize maze to explore while you pick your pumpkins. There is a wide variety of pumpkins to pick, from orange, white and grey to warty, various squash and decorative gourds. A selection of refreshments are available along with a picnic area. Kenyon Hall Farm planted its first pumpkins more than 30 years ago and has since become one the most popular pumpkin-picking destinations in the North West. The farm will be open for pumpkin picking every day during October. Families are invited to pick their own down on the farm from the outdoor patch, with more than 15,000 pumpkins grown this year or a huge indoor display of ready-picked pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colours. Along with marvelling at displays of pumpkins and squashes of all sizes, visitors can also create memories with the farm's unique photo backgrounds. Kenyon Hall Farm has once again teamed up with two professional photographers to capture special family photo shoots in the patch on certain dates during October. These photo shoots can be booked on the Kenyon Hall Farm website. Church View Farm is a small family-run farm and shop that grows and sells fresh fruit and vegetables. The farm also has an annual pumpkin picking field, with free entry and no booking required. There will also be a fair round and ice cream stall at the farm, along with a hot food van providing a variety of food and drinks. Groveland Farm offers a pumpkin picking experience with a twist. You must book a ticket but this gives you full access to Windmill Animal Farm, the Runaway Farm Train, and The Famous Pumpkin Picking Adventure. Each ticket purchased also includes a single pumpkin of your choice. You are welcome to purchase more pumpkins on the day. This rustic barn holds annual pick-your-own-pumpkin sessions throughout the Halloween season. There will also be a spooky maze and the coffee shop will be open to serve breakfasts, lunches, drinks, cakes and ice cream. Bungalow Farm specialises in growing Halloween pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. There will also be funfair rides and refreshments on-site. The farm typically also offers pumpkin carving kits, stencils and stickers for those who wish to decorate their pumpkin rather than carve it.





