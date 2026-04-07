Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour Reunite for Vogue, Discussing The Devil Wears Prada Legacy

Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour grace the cover of Vogue's May issue, celebrating the enduring legacy of The Devil Wears Prada and the upcoming sequel. The interview, conducted by Greta Gerwig, explores themes of power-dressing, longevity, and age.

Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour , the inspiration behind Streep's iconic character Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada , have reunited for Vogue 's May issue. The legendary duo, captured by Annie Leibovitz, are styled in Prada and discussed their perspectives on power-dressing, longevity, and age in an interview conducted by Greta Gerwig .

The upcoming sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 (DWP2), is slated for release on May 1st, reigniting the beloved narrative that resonated with audiences worldwide. This reunion highlights the enduring influence of the fashion industry and its key players.\The highly anticipated sequel will see Anne Hathaway reprising her role as Andrea Sachs, the former assistant returning to work alongside Priestly. The original film, released in 2006, captivated viewers with its portrayal of the cutthroat fashion world, inspired by Lauren Weisberger's novel, which draws heavily from Weisberger's experiences as a Vogue intern. Weisberger's account of her time with the fashion bible paints a vivid picture of the demanding environment, describing her role as a whirlwind of faxing, filing, fetching coffee, and generally ensuring Anna Wintour's day ran flawlessly. Wintour's influence on the film is undeniable, with Miranda Priestly's character embodying the sharp wit and exacting standards of the former Vogue editor-in-chief. Wintour herself acknowledged the film's recognition of the fashion industry's economic power, highlighting its global significance and evolution over time. She emphasized that the fashion world continues to thrive, adapting to changing platforms and reaching a wider audience, all while maintaining its core influence and impact.\In the Vogue interview, Wintour shared her trust in Streep, who previously stated she trusted the actress implicitly. Streep observed that the sequel acknowledges a current truth about the fashion business. The cover shoot features Streep in a navy blue power suit, complemented by an ivory shirt and black heels, embodying timeless elegance. Wintour donned a vibrant red dress with black accents and a pleated skirt, maintaining her signature style. The stars coordinated with sleek black sunglasses throughout the shoot, symbolizing the fashion industry's iconic status. Wintour's comments on the industry's evolution and her continued relevance, coupled with Streep's return to the role, promise a compelling exploration of fashion, power, and legacy in the forthcoming DWP2. The film's enduring popularity and the real-life inspiration's reunion underscore the lasting allure of the fashion world and its ability to captivate audiences. The upcoming sequel's focus on longevity and the changing dynamics of the industry hints at a thoughtful examination of how fashion and those who shape it continue to evolve, while staying relevant in a global business





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Meryl Streep Anna Wintour The Devil Wears Prada Vogue Fashion DWP2 Greta Gerwig

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