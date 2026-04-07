Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour Reunite for Vogue's May Issue: Celebrating the Legacy of The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour grace the cover of Vogue's May issue, photographed by Annie Leibovitz, celebrating the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The interview by Greta Gerwig, explores themes of power-dressing, longevity, and the perspective of age.

Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour , the inspiration behind the iconic character Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada , have reunited for Vogue 's May issue. The legendary duo, photographed by Annie Leibovitz, graces the cover, showcasing the enduring connection between the actress and the former Vogue editor-in-chief. This collaboration is particularly timely, coinciding with the upcoming sequel to the hit 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, set to be released on May 1st.

In the original film, Streep embodied the cut-throat fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, widely recognized as a fictionalized version of Wintour. This reunion highlights the lasting impact of the film and its inspiration on popular culture, fashion, and the perception of powerful women in media. The anticipation surrounding the sequel underscores the enduring appeal of the story and its central characters.\The Vogue spread features both Streep and Wintour styled in Prada, the brand central to the original film's aesthetic. Streep is seen in a navy blue power suit, paired with an ivory shirt and black heels, embodying the poise and authority of the character she portrays. Wintour, in contrast, is shown in a bright red dress with black and beaded accents, accompanied by a long pleated skirt, reflecting her own distinct style and influence. Both women are also seen coordinating in sleek black sunglasses throughout the photo shoot, further emphasizing their shared connection. The shoot, captured by the renowned Annie Leibovitz, presents a visual dialogue between two women who have significantly shaped the fashion and media landscape. The interview, conducted by Greta Gerwig, provides insights into their perspectives on 'power-dressing, longevity, and the perspective of age,' suggesting a deeper exploration of their careers and the evolution of the fashion industry over time. The interview is a rare opportunity to hear directly from these two influential figures about their lives, their work, and their thoughts on the film's enduring legacy.\In the interview, Wintour reflects on the impact of the original film, stating that it showcased the immense business that fashion is and its global economic force. She notes that the industry has evolved, adapting to changing platforms and reaching more people. Streep expresses her trust in the team behind the sequel and acknowledges the film's authenticity regarding the business of fashion. The original film, based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger, who worked as a Vogue intern, offered a glimpse into the high-pressure world of fashion magazines. Weisberger's experience served as the inspiration for the story. In a Today show interview in 2021, Weisberger described her time at Vogue as a 'crazy entrance' into the New York City working world. The film's impact and the ongoing relevance of its themes demonstrate the lasting effect of The Devil Wears Prada. The sequel's release further solidifies the film's place in popular culture, and this Vogue spread serves as a testament to the enduring influence of the original film's inspiration and star





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Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour Reunite for Vogue, Discussing The Devil Wears Prada LegacyMeryl Streep and Anna Wintour grace the cover of Vogue's May issue, celebrating the enduring legacy of The Devil Wears Prada and the upcoming sequel. The interview, conducted by Greta Gerwig, explores themes of power-dressing, longevity, and age.

Read more »