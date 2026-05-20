Meryl Streep and Martin Short: Hollywood's low-profile couple enjoying their twilight years together

Meryl Streep and Martin Short, two of Hollywood's most beloved actors, have been fueling dating rumors due to their low-profile relationship. While they have never officially confirmed their relationship, their public appearances and fondness for each other have left no doubt. Streep, separated from her husband nearly a decade ago, has been a constant source of support for Short during challenging times.

One of Hollywood's happiest couples, Meryl Streep and Martin Short , sparked dating rumors when they were first seen canoodling in 2024. Although their representatives denied any hint of romance, the two acting greats have been romantically linked through their onscreen chemistry as Loretta Durkin and Oliver Putnam in Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Streep, a rock during Short's heartbreak following the death of his daughter Katherine, separated from her own husband, sculptor Don Gummer, in 2017. Now, Meryl Streep is reportedly thinking of retiring from movies to spend time with Short, who she affectionately calls 'Marty.

' Three-time Oscar winner Streep, who had secretly separated from Gummer six years prior, has been seen publicly holding hands, dining together, and attending events together





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Meryl Streep Martin Short Relationship Rumors Hollywood's Happiest Couple Private Relationship

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