Meryl Streep Breaks Character with Giggles at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Photocall as Sequel Takes Aim at Bezos and Sanchez

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway spark joy at the London premiere of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', while the film itself is rumored to satirize Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's influence in the fashion world.

Meryl Streep , Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway brought a delightful energy to the London photocall for ' The Devil Wears Prada 2 ' on Friday, with Streep unexpectedly breaking character and succumbing to a fit of giggles.

The trio, reprising their iconic roles as Miranda Priestly, Emily Charlton, and Andy Sachs respectively, showcased impeccable style as they posed for photographers at the V&A South Kensington. Streep, known for her portrayal of the formidable Miranda, charmed onlookers with her genuine laughter, a moment quickly mirrored by Hathaway and Blunt. The sequel's plot centers around Miranda Priestly navigating her impending retirement and a complex reunion with her former assistant, Andy Sachs, now a rival.

However, early screenings suggest the film subtly satirizes the world of high finance and celebrity, specifically targeting billionaire couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. The film appears to draw parallels between Sanchez and Blunt’s character, Emily, who is now working for Christian Dior and pursuing a relationship with a tech mogul, Benji, played by Justin Theroux. Benji is reportedly a composite of Bezos and Elon Musk, complete with flashbacks depicting his transformation from a less affluent state to immense wealth.

The storyline also includes a philanthropic ex-wife, echoing Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. Rumors suggest a potential storyline involving the purchase of Runway magazine, mirroring Bezos and Sanchez’s reported interest in acquiring Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue. The anticipation surrounding the film is heightened by its expected connection to the upcoming Met Gala, which Bezos and Sanchez are co-chairing.

Given the satirical undertones of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', their attendance at the gala could prove to be an awkward affair. The film’s screenwriter reportedly conducted extensive interviews with current and former Condé Nast employees to ensure authenticity. While representatives for Blunt have denied any direct inspiration from Sanchez, the parallels are undeniable, fueling speculation and adding another layer of intrigue to the film’s release.

The cast and crew, including Stanley Tucci and newcomer Simone Ashley, were all present at the photocall, radiating excitement for the film’s global release next week. Protests have already begun near the Met Gala location, highlighting concerns about the involvement of wealthy benefactors in the event





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Meryl Streep The Devil Wears Prada 2 Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez Met Gala

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