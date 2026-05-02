Meryl Streep Criticizes Superhero Films for 'Flattening' Characters

Meryl Streep expresses her concern over the lack of complexity in modern movie characters, particularly within the superhero genre, while promoting 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. She argues that the industry's tendency to 'Marvel-ize' films results in simplistic portrayals of heroes and villains, lacking the nuance of real life.

Meryl Streep , the celebrated actress, has voiced her concerns regarding the current state of character development in modern cinema, specifically criticizing the trend of simplifying roles within the superhero genre.

During a recent interview on Hits Radio while promoting the long-awaited sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada,' Streep, alongside co-stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, expressed her belief that the prevalence of clearly defined heroes and villains is leading to a lack of nuance and complexity in storytelling. She lamented that the industry is increasingly 'Marvel-izing' movies, creating a binary opposition that diminishes the richness of human experience.

Streep argued that the most compelling characters are those who exist in shades of gray, possessing both flaws and strengths, blurring the lines between traditional heroic and villainous archetypes. This observation came in response to a question about the potential for audiences to perceive a more sympathetic side to her iconic portrayal of Miranda Priestly, the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

She reasoned that a realistic portrayal acknowledges the inherent messiness of human nature, a quality often absent in the more formulaic narratives dominating the box office. The release of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' provides a timely context for Streep’s commentary.

The film, a continuation of the 2006 hit based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel inspired by her experiences as a Vogue intern, sees Hathaway reprise her role as Andrea Sachs, navigating the challenges of returning to the high-stakes world of fashion journalism under Priestly’s exacting guidance. The original film, and now the sequel, are noted for their sharp wit and insightful depiction of the industry, drawing inspiration from the real-life figure of Anna Wintour, the long-time editor-in-chief of Vogue.

Wintour herself collaborated with Streep on the May issue of Vogue, expressing her trust in the actress’s ability to capture the essence of the fashion world. Streep highlighted that the sequel reflects a genuine understanding of the evolving dynamics within the business, acknowledging the changes that have occurred over the past two decades. Beyond the film’s narrative, the interview also touched upon the impact of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

When asked if Miranda Priestly would utilize AI, Streep dismissed the idea, stating that she already has a team of assistants to handle such tasks. This led to a humorous anecdote from Hathaway, who revealed she had recently discovered job applicants using ChatGPT to craft their thank-you notes, a practice she found both amusing and revealing.

Furthermore, Streep’s remarks extended to a cautionary message regarding the use of AI in professional settings. She emphasized the importance of authenticity and originality, suggesting that relying on AI-generated content could be detrimental to one’s career prospects. She playfully warned potential applicants against attempting to deceive employers, asserting that such efforts would likely backfire. The conversation underscored the ongoing debate about the role of AI in various industries and the need to maintain human creativity and initiative.

The film critic Brian Viner praised the sequel, describing it as 'smart and funny' and noting its ability to capture the changes that have occurred in the intervening years. The enduring appeal of 'The Devil Wears Prada' franchise lies in its ability to offer a satirical yet insightful look into the world of fashion and the complexities of human relationships.

Streep’s critique of the superhero genre, coupled with the film’s nuanced portrayal of characters, serves as a reminder of the importance of compelling storytelling and the need for narratives that reflect the multifaceted nature of life. The discussion highlights a broader concern within the film industry about the potential for homogenization and the loss of artistic depth in favor of commercially driven formulas





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